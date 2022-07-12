NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto casting call

A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $5,150 Just For Having A Google Pixel Phone

Calling all iPhone deserters.

Toronto Staff Writer
A Google Pixel user. Right: The CN tower

Luca | Unsplash, Google Maps

Did you junk your iPhone for a Google Pixel and have zero regrets about it? Well then, this Toronto casting call is your way to make some easy money, friend.

Groundglass Casting is looking to hire outgoing Pixel users to be interviewed on camera about their experience with the phone and maybe talk a little trash about the competition.

Oh, and no acting experience is required, folks, all you need to do is love your Google pixel phone and have a deep fear of being recorded. Basically, if you can look comfortable, you're qualified.

If you book the gig, you receive $100 for a mandatory COVID-19 test, $75 for a wardrobe appointment, and $650 for one day of filming.

If the campaign decides to use your footage in the final commercial, you receive an additional $4,500 or more in the buyout, which is not a bad haul for a day's work.

Not from the area? No worries. The call states that anyone required to travel more than 1.5 hours for the shoot will have all their travel fees and accommodations covered.

You will also receive $350 per travel day and $100 per diem.

Anyone looking to apply must act fast as the ad's director will conduct online interviews with shortlisted candidates on July 14, 2022.

If you are chosen to appear in the project, you'll need to be able to film between August 3 and 4th. However, it's worth noting that you'll only be required for one day.

Google Pixel

Salary: up to $5,150 or more.

Company: Groundglass Casting

Who Should Apply: People who switched a Google Pixel phone from another and absolutely rave about it.

Apply Here

