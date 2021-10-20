8 Things To Do For Halloween In Toronto If You're Too Old To Trick-Or-Treat
Because you're never too old for Halloween!
Halloween is just around the bend, and while trick-or-treating may be off the table, there are still lots of other activities you can enjoy around Toronto.
From haunted houses to less-terrifying events like pumpkin patches, you can celebrate the spookiest time of the year at these spots.
Explore A Haunted Castle
Price: $30+ per ticket
When: October 1-31, 2021
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: What better place to spend Halloween than at a haunted castle? Casa Loma's Legends of Horror will take you through dark and winding passages, and you can even grab a drink at the new pavilion bar.
Fill Up On Fall Food
Price: Free admission
When: October 1-31, 2021
Address: 164 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Halloween doesn't have to be scary. Fall N' Leaves food and wine bar, located in a pumpkin patch, is the sweetest place to spend your time, and you can enjoy activities like pumpkin painting as well as fall-themed food and drinks.
Visit A Ghostly Amusement Park
Price: $33.99 + per person
When: Until October 31, 2021
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Halloween Haunt completely transforms Canada's Wonderland into a place full of creepy creatures, rides and sinister food.
Sip Spooky Drinks
Price: $20 admission, free for those in costume
When: October 14-31, 2021
Address: 866 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new horror-themed bar called Black Lagoon is a spooktacular place to celebrate Halloween. You can sip themed cocktails in a room full of eerie decor, and admission is free if you come in costume.
Drive Through A Glowing Halloween World
Price: $25+ per car
When: Select nights from October 1-31, 2021
Address: 6 Newkirk Rd., Richmond Hill, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get in the spooky spirit without leaving your car at the Halloween Nights of Lights drive-thru festival set to all your favourite Halloween tunes. There's even a trick-or-treat lane where you can fill up on sweets.
Indulge In Skull Pizza
Price: $18.95 for 6
Address: 540 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Who needs candy when you can eat stuffed pizza skulls? Four Brothers Pizza serves these deliciously haunting treats each Halloween season, and they pair perfectly with a scary movie.
Take A Stroll Through Spine-Tingling Areas
Price: $24.99 + per adult
Address: Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You might just see a real ghost on the Haunted Walk's terrifying adventures through Toronto, where you'll explore areas with dark pasts and chilling secrets.
Watch A Scary Movie Surrounded By Monsters
Price: $50 per vehicle of four people, $15 per additional passenger
When: October 26 - 31, 2021
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ontario Place is hosting a spine-tingling drive-in experience called Haunted Cinema, and the monsters aren't just found on the screen.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.