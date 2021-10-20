Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
halloween in toronto

8 Things To Do For Halloween In Toronto If You're Too Old To Trick-Or-Treat

Because you're never too old for Halloween!

8 Things To Do For Halloween In Toronto If You're Too Old To Trick-Or-Treat
@alexandra_therealtor | Instagram, @brickskitchen | Instagram

Halloween is just around the bend, and while trick-or-treating may be off the table, there are still lots of other activities you can enjoy around Toronto.

From haunted houses to less-terrifying events like pumpkin patches, you can celebrate the spookiest time of the year at these spots.

Explore A Haunted Castle

Price: $30+ per ticket

When: October 1-31, 2021

Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: What better place to spend Halloween than at a haunted castle? Casa Loma's Legends of Horror will take you through dark and winding passages, and you can even grab a drink at the new pavilion bar.

Website

Fill Up On Fall Food

Price: Free admission

When: October 1-31, 2021

Address: 164 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Halloween doesn't have to be scary. Fall N' Leaves food and wine bar, located in a pumpkin patch, is the sweetest place to spend your time, and you can enjoy activities like pumpkin painting as well as fall-themed food and drinks.

Website

Visit A Ghostly Amusement Park

Price: $33.99 + per person

When: Until October 31, 2021

Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: Halloween Haunt completely transforms Canada's Wonderland into a place full of creepy creatures, rides and sinister food.

Website

Sip Spooky Drinks

Price: $20 admission, free for those in costume

When: October 14-31, 2021

Address: 866 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new horror-themed bar called Black Lagoon is a spooktacular place to celebrate Halloween. You can sip themed cocktails in a room full of eerie decor, and admission is free if you come in costume.

Website

Drive Through A Glowing Halloween World

Price: $25+ per car

When: Select nights from October 1-31, 2021

Address: 6 Newkirk Rd., Richmond Hill, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get in the spooky spirit without leaving your car at the Halloween Nights of Lights drive-thru festival set to all your favourite Halloween tunes. There's even a trick-or-treat lane where you can fill up on sweets.

Website

Indulge In Skull Pizza

Price: $18.95 for 6

Address: 540 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Who needs candy when you can eat stuffed pizza skulls? Four Brothers Pizza serves these deliciously haunting treats each Halloween season, and they pair perfectly with a scary movie.

Website

Take A Stroll Through Spine-Tingling Areas

Price: $24.99 + per adult

Address: Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You might just see a real ghost on the Haunted Walk's terrifying adventures through Toronto, where you'll explore areas with dark pasts and chilling secrets.

Website

Watch A Scary Movie Surrounded By Monsters

Price: $50 per vehicle of four people, $15 per additional passenger

When: October 26 - 31, 2021

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ontario Place is hosting a spine-tingling drive-in experience called Haunted Cinema, and the monsters aren't just found on the screen.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

9 Fall Activities Near Toronto Where You Can Have Fun For $30 Or Less

Enjoy the season without giving your wallet a scare!

@ttinawongg | Instagram, @sarratravels | Instagram

All those pumpkin spice lattes can really start to add up, so if you're looking to save some money this season, then check out some of these activities around Toronto that cost $30 or less.

From incredible hikes to pumpkin-filled festivals, you can enjoy autumn without giving your wallet a scare.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's New Horror-Themed Bar Lets You Sip Drinks In A Graveyard Of The Living Dead

This cocktail experience is not for the faint of heart.

Black Lagoon | Handout, Black Lagoon | Handout

Your next cocktail date just got a lot spookier at this new horror-themed bar in Toronto.

Black Lagoon is a Halloween pop-up bar serving a variety of sinister drinks in a dark and creepy setting. Opening on October 14 at the Station Social House Bar, the venue will completely immerse you in the world of horror.

Keep Reading Show less

I Visited 3 Haunted Attractions In The GTA & This Is The Scariest One (VIDEO)

Are you ready for spooky season?

Brooke Houghton | Narcity, Brooke Houghton | Narcity

The witching season is in full bloom, and as a devout lover of all things scary, I had to check out some of the GTA's most notable haunted attractions.

This past week I went to three haunted attractions, including Horror Hallways in Richmond Hill, Legends of Horror at Casa Loma in midtown Toronto and Martino Manor in Etobicoke.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Place Is Turning Into A Haunted Drive-In & The Monsters Aren't Just On The Screen

It's like you're actually in the horror movie.

Ontario Place, Courtesy of Archipelago Productions

Hold onto your popcorn because this Halloween event in Toronto will give you major chills.

Haunted Cinema is a new drive-in experience by Hit and Run Dance Productions that's happening at the Ontario Place Drive-In from October 26 to 31. You can watch Goosebumps and Scream with a spooky, theatrical twist.

Keep Reading Show less