Toronto's Weather Is Going To Be A Soggy Mess Today & It Could Ruin Your Halloween Plans
You might want to rethink that wizard's cloak.
Sorry Halloween lovers, it's going to be a soggy one this year. Toronto's weather forecast is predicting a mixture of fog and rain on Monday, thanks to an incoming moisture pattern.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a patchy dense gloom known as radiation fog will sweep across southern Ontario on October 31, making for an eerie, almost picture-perfect start to Halloween.
Although great for ambience, the thick fog is bad news for drivers. TWN confirmed that Environment Canada issued fog advisories during the early hours of Monday morning, which stated travel could be hazardous in some locations due to "near zero visibility." However, those alerts have since been removed.
The 6ix's spooky conditions will be followed up by periods of rain, creating the possibility for things to get soggy and uncomfortable for trick-or-treaters and anyone else with outdoor plans this evening.
As a result, residents are being reminded to pack an umbrella to avoid being soaked by scattered showers during their Halloween activities.
What does the forecast look like tomorrow?
Another round of fog will help move the city into November on Tuesday, so motorists, as a rule, will want to give themselves extra time to commute this week.
"As a moist and mild air mass migrates north into southern Ontario through Monday and into Tuesday morning, more widespread fog is likely develop once again," Kelly Sonnenburg, TWN meteorologist reports.
"This time, fog may not be just confined to the lakeshores, but more widespread and patchy in southern Ontario. This type of fog is known as advection fog," Sonnenburg adds.
All this to say, if you're wearing a costume on Monday, you'll want to accessorize it with rain boots and an umbrella.
