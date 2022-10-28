I Went To Spirit Halloween In Toronto & These Are The Most Cursed Costumes I Saw (PHOTOS)
You wouldn't want to be caught dead in these. 💀
October 31 is just around the corner and chances are you've already scoped out a costume. If you haven't though, these Spirit Halloween costumes in Canada might provide some inspiration for your outfit— or for your nightmares.
As a newcomer to the country, I decided to check out a Spirit Halloween store for the very first time this week and I was just bowled over by the sheer scale of options.
The costumes ranged from genuinely scary to, well, just plain weird, wacky, and completely random. And it seems the store really does have everything.
Here's a look at some of the most cursed costumes I spotted at Spirit Halloween in Toronto and, a warning, some of these are a little NSFW.
White Clam Seltzer
A White Clam Seltzer Costume In Spirit Halloween.
Okay we all know White Claw seltzer, but how about actually dressing up as a not-so-spooky version of the drink?
This White Clam Seltzer costume is sure to rake in the LOLs and you'll be paying tribute to a Canadian company too.
I kinda love how this one actually says the flavour is "Natural Slime." Sometimes, it's all about the little details.
Sassy Sunflower Scarecrow
A scarecrow outfit from Spirit Halloween.
Can't make up your mind if you'd like to be sassy or scary? Well, you can do both with this interesting take on a "sexy" scarecrow.
I don't see how this could spook anyone out. Or keep you warm enough if you're heading outside during Canada's fall season.
A "Party Pooper"
A party pooper costume.
Okay, I'm not usually one for toilet humour, but I have to give this one props!
Not only is it downright funny and dramatic, you have a ready excuse to bail on the party if it's getting too late or rowdy.
Because, well, you're a party pooper, right?
Gone Fishin'
A fishing-themed costume.
Okay so I know fishing is popular in some parts of the country, especially in Western Canada, where there are even jokes about dating apps mostly featuring men holding their fish.
However, I still felt like this one was a bit ... weird. The "Master Baiters" reference might earn you a few cheap laughs, though.
Still, why would you want to dress up as if you've just "gone fishin"? And, even if you did, would you really need a pricey-as-heck costume?
Inflatable Eggplant
An inflatable eggplant costume from Spirit Halloween.
Everyone's favourite emoji comes to life with this bold Halloween choice.
If you've ever wanted to dress up as an inflatable eggplant (or a ... you know), this is your chance.
It's sure to get some laughs, but maybe not too many phone numbers.
Alien Pick Me Up
An alien themed Halloween costume.
Ever wanted to follow Halloween costume shtick of looking like someone's grabbed you?
Well, this one will probably incite a whole lot of alien and UFO jokes.
It looks like a nightmare to get in and out of if you're looking to use the washroom. though. Hey, aliens need bathroom breaks too, right?
Inflatable turkey
A turkey costume for kids.
This one's for kids, so if you've ever thought about dressing your child in a giant inflatable, this one's for you.
That being said, this is one your kid might not forgive you for.
Get ready to answer (and apologize) for the embarrassing Halloween pictures for years to come. And maybe pay for their therapy, from the all the trauma this memory caused.
Inflatable rubber chicken
A rubber chicken costume.
I know Spirit Halloween has a lot of random costumes, but this one really got me.
Because, really, has anyone in the history of the world ever thought, "This year, I'd like to dress as a rubber chicken?"
Well, if they have, now they know where to go.
This one doesn't look particularly comfortable either (can the wearer even sit down?).
All things considered, this might make you fly the coop a bit early from that Halloween party.
Breathalyzer
A Breathalyzer costume from Spirit Halloween.
And, finally, one that's pretty NSFW.
This one might look innocent from afar, but it does have a slightly raunchy detail too.
If this one doesn't scream "single dude," I don't know what does.
Maybe it will get a few chuckles.
But I think this costume might just come with its own super power: to repel women (or men) at any parties!
Best of luck to whoever is wearing it. You're going to need it.
Happy haunting, Canada!