A Newfoundland Woman Had The Best Reaction After Hurricane Fiona Destroyed Her Home (PHOTO)
Sometimes you just need a drink.
In the wake of the devastating effects of Hurricane Fiona, a Newfoundland woman is going viral for her sense of humour and can-do spirit.
On Sunday, reporter Ben Cleary shared a photo of Krystle Collier standing beside the rubble that used to be her Port Aux Basques home.
As showcased by the tweet, the place sustained severe damage due to the hurricane.
"Her dining room collapsed into the garage. This morning, she found her fridge washed up on shore," the tweet said.
But what really won the internet was the fact that the fridge still had an unharmed box of White Claw Seltzers.
And Collier, who was definitely looking at the bright side of the situation, posed with the fridge and the seltzers for a picture.
"It's a good day to have a drink," the tweet quoted.
\u201cKrystle Collier\u2019s Port Aux Basques home was destroyed by Hurricane Fiona. Her dining room collapsed into the garage. \n\nThis morning, she found her fridge washed up on shore. Still in her fridge was a box of White Claw Seltzers. \n\n\u201cIt\u2019s a good day to have a drink.\u201d\u201d— Ben Cleary (@Ben Cleary) 1664122819
The images and can-do spirit have definitely struck a chord with the internet, with the tweet amassing over 12,000 likes within days.
It was also shared on the Facebook group The Newfoundland Turnip, where it got another 1,900 comments.
"My God. My heart is just broken looking at these photos, but this woman's smile in tragedy is really something else… Bless her," one Twitter user said.
"That picture just made my day. Laughing and smiling in the face of adversity. That is so Canadian," another pointed out.
Others thought she "embodied the spirit of Newfoundland."
\u201c@BenClearyNL This image of Krystle embodies the true Newfoundlander spirit - unbridled optimism and gratitude, even when faced with (and in the case literally standing on) utter destruction!\u201d— Ben Cleary (@Ben Cleary) 1664122819
Meanwhile, many others actually tagged White Claw, with a call for the brand to make her an ambassador… or at the very least get her a couple rounds of seltzer!
"Maybe a new fridge for this lady and drinks all around for her neighbours?" one Twitter user asked.
\u201c@BenClearyNL @stephenleth @WhiteClaw get this lady a lifetime supply pronto\u201d— Ben Cleary (@Ben Cleary) 1664122819
"Better do the right thing and set her up with drinks for life!!!! Plus a spokesperson job!" another commented.
Well, it seems like White Claw Seltzer was listening because on Monday, they re-tweeted the image and said they were getting in touch, calling it "an incredible example of resilience and optimism in the wake of a devastating tragedy."
\u201cThe true spirit of Newfoundland shines through! An incredible example of resilience and optimism in the wake of a devastating tragedy. We are in touch with Krystle directly and joining Canadians everywhere in supporting Hurricane Fiona relief efforts. Stay safe, everyone.\u201d— White Claw Hard Seltzer Canada (@White Claw Hard Seltzer Canada) 1664234165
Proof that during the hard times, there's nothing quite like community spirit and a sense of humour.
And it seems a couple of cans of seltzer wouldn't hurt either!
