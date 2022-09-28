King Charles III Has Sent His First Official Message To Canada & It's About Hurricane Fiona
He also reminisced about his recent trip to the country.
In the wake of the destruction left behind by Hurricane Fiona, King Charles III has issued a statement to the Canadian people.
Shared online by the Governor General of Canada, it expressed his "profound sympathy" to those in Atlantic Canada who have been most affected.
"My wife and I were most concerned to hear of the appalling devastation caused by storm Fiona and particularly wanted to send our profound sympathy to the people of Atlantic Canada whose lives, livelihoods and properties have been so badly affected by this disaster," the statement reads.
It then goes on to reminisce about a recent trip that the new monarch took to the region.
"We have fond memories of our recent visit to your beautiful region and know that your resilience and sense of community will help you through these unbelievably difficult times," he states.
Charles and Camilla visited Canada in May this year and stopped in Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
The king also shared his appreciation for the first responders and community members who are "doing so much to support others during this extremely challenging period."
The message concluded with the king sharing his thoughts and prayers as the region works to "recover and rebuild."
\u201cMessage from His Majesty King Charles III regarding the devastation caused by storm Fiona.\n@RoyalFamily\u201d— Governor General of Canada (@Governor General of Canada) 1664310142
The tweet was fairly well received, with many acknowledging it as a kind and thoughtful gesture.
"HM The Queen’s last message was to Canada regarding the stabbing tragedy in Saskatchewan. HM The King’s first message is also to Canada, regarding a tragic storm. Always close to the heart of the UK," one tweet pointed out.
\u201c@GGCanada @BaronessBruck @RoyalFamily As someone who lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia I appreciate his words\u201d— Governor General of Canada (@Governor General of Canada) 1664310142
King Charles is officially Canada's king, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. Since taking on his new role, he has also met with Justin Trudeau, who offered him condolences and support.
Hurricane Fiona swept across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with severe destruction in parts of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland.
While many in the country are still dealing with the damage left behind, there have also been warm moments of community spirit - like when a Newfoundland woman garnered praise for her sense of humour and resilience in the face of adversity.
The woman, Krystle Collier, won the internet over when she was pictured posing with cans of still unharmed cans of seltzer after her Port Aux Basques home was destroyed by the hurricane.
Many thought this gesture "embodied the spirit of Newfoundland."
