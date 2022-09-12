King Charles Refused To Clear Off A Messy Desk & He's Getting Dragged So Much For It (VIDEO)
He waved in the servants over a few pens.
King Charles III waited decades for the chance to sit on the throne — and now that he's there, it seems that moving a few things off a desk is beneath him.
The newly-crowned monarch wasted no time in giving the internet something to raise an eyebrow at over the weekend, when he low-key lost it over a few items that were cluttering up his desk.
The brief moment happened Saturday at the accession council ceremony where Charles was formally declared king. Video of the incident shows the king moving to sit at his desk after a signing, then pausing and getting flustered at a few pens and an inkwell on the desk. He waves emphatically at the pens a few times, then a servant steps in to remove them from his sight.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, can be seen watching the whole thing unfold from behind him.
Now the internet is tearing into the 73-year-old king, as video of the incident has blown up online.
“Start as you mean to go on,” reads a Twitter caption with the originally shared video, which has been watched well over 25 million times since Saturday.
“Why couldn’t he just move them to one side himself?” asked one commenter.
“Hard working Royals canny shift a wee desk ornament a couple of inches,” wrote another user.
“Pressure tends to show you the person’s true character,” observed another. “His is definitely far from ‘regal,’ despite 70+ years of training and interning.”
Others blasted Charles as "entitled" and "privileged" in the retweets.
Queen Elizabeth II's death triggered a wave of mourning last week, along with celebrations around Charles' long-awaited promotion to king.
However, there have also been calls to abolish the monarchy now that the crown has passed to the queen's less popular son.
All eyes have been on Charles ever since his mom's death, as the U.K. and the wider world wait to see what he'll be like in the big job.
The queen's funeral is scheduled for Monday, September 19.