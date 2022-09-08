King Charles III's Wife Will Be Queen Consort Camilla & That Wasn't The Plan After Diana
Queen Elizabeth II changed the plan herself.
The royal family titles are getting a major shakeup with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and that goes well beyond the new King Charles III.
Charles' wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will now be known as the queen consort, according to Buckingham Palace.
However, that wasn't the plan when they got married in the years after Diana Spencer's death.
Camilla had reportedly agreed long ago to go by the title of princess consort, rather than using the "queen consort" title that had been planned for the late Diana Spencer, the former Princess of Wales and Charles' ex-wife. Camilla also chose not to take over Diana's Princess of Wales title when she married Charles.
But Queen Elizabeth changed the old plan early this year, when she declared that Charles' wife would be known as Queen Consort Camilla when he takes the throne.
"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," Queen Elizabeth said earlier this year. "And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort as she continues her own loyal service."
Queen consort isn't quite the same as being queen. A consort is basically someone married to the reigning monarch who does not share the ruler's political or military powers. They also can't take over if the monarch dies.
Queen Elizabeth II's mother, Elizabeth, also served as a queen consort alongside her dad George VI, and did not become queen when he died. Instead, Queen Elizabeth II took over and her mom became known as the queen mother.
Diana and Charles were married in 1981 and had two children together: Prince William and Prince Harry. The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. Diana died a year later.
Charles and Camilla were married in 2005, and she became known as the Duchess of Cornwall.
Now she'll have a much bigger title to her name.