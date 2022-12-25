King Charles III's First Christmas Speech Was All About His Mom & He Left Prince Harry Out
But Prince William and Kate got a special shoutout.
It's a year of many firsts for the newly crowned King Charles III, including his very first Christmas Day message since ascending the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles' speech was the very first televised Christmas Day broadcast not presented by the queen since 1957, reported the BBC.
The king made sure to pay tribute to his late mother, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, and acknowledged the public support and kindness towards the royal family in light of her loss.
He delivered his speech from the Chapel of St. George at Windsor Caste, "so close to where [his] mother, the late queen, is laid to rest with [his] dear father."
King Charles III talked about the relevance of a part from "the much-loved carol O Little Town of Bethlehem," which says, "in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light."
\u201c\u201cChristmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones.\u201d\n\n\ud83d\udcfa In The King's Christmas Broadcast, His Majesty reflects on Queen Elizabeth II's faith in people and thanks those who have given their time to help others.\u201d— The Royal Family (@The Royal Family) 1671980398
"My mother's belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God, but also her faith in people, and it is one which I share with my whole heart," King Charles III said during his message. "It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others, and to shine a light in the world around them."
He then went on to thank valued members of the community, including the armed forces, emergency services, teachers, and health and social care workers, for all their hard work and dedication.
After thanking the public, he gave a special mention to his firstborn son and the heir to the throne, Prince William and his wife, Kate.
"The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit," said the king.
He then went on to talk about a trip to Bethlehem, where he visited the Church of the Nativity, a journey that profoundly impacted the now king.
Despite how touching his message sounded, it was hard to overlook that he completely left out his other son, Prince Harry, during his heartfelt speech.
Prince Harry is a hot topic in the royal family because of events in recent years when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from royal duties after Markle received heavy backlash in British tabloids and alleged bad treatment from members of the royal family.
"With all my heart, I wish each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness and everlasting light," King Charles III ended his speech.