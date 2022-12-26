Morning Brief: Wintry Chaos, King Charles III's Speech, Peculiar Cabins & More
9 things you need to know for Monday, December 26.
Good morning — Kelly here, filling in for Andrew. ☕
Off The Top: If you've been flirting with that overpriced kitchen appliance or clothing item at the store for a few months, it might be time to bring it home to your loved ones as our very own Sarah Rohoman compiled a list of Boxing Day deals for you. There are worthy sales you don't want to miss that include a puffer coat to hide your PJs and keep you warm when you go to the store, as well as a mattress so you can sleep soundly despite eating too much Yule log yesterday.
In Case You Missed It
1. Holiday Plans Go Up In Flames As Bus Crashes During Snowstorm on BC's 97C
Mother Nature definitely made the naughty list this week, as her raging powers turned the Great White North into wintry chaos. A bus crash on a B.C. highway on Christmas Eve turned over 50 people's holiday cheer into tragedy, per Josh Elliott. Not only were over 50 people rushed to nearby hospitals, but the death toll has been rising since. What a grim Christmas surprise, right?
- When snow hits the fan: It's not just on the highway that the frigid and extreme weather has us spiralling into disaster, because winter has made it its personal vendetta to get people into uncanny situations for Christmas. TikToker Kelly Eatatani gave the true north the cold shoulder and literally walked to the U.S.–Canada border after getting stranded on the tarmac at YVR during a historic storm. Now, Ontario isn't doing much better in that regard, with people getting stuck on trains for what seems like forever. We're talking about being stuck in a VIA Rail train for over 18 hours here, folks. Yikes
2. King Charles III Misses His Mom And Wishes Everyone A Merry Christmas
Canada's new sovereign posted a video wishing us — peasants — a merry Christmas. The televised broadcast had King Charles III speaking from the Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle. Narcity's Sameen Chaudhry tells us the event was the first televised holiday broadcast of the kind not presented by Queen Elizabeth II since 1957. While some might say the king has a little obsession with his mom for referencing her so much during his speech, one might think he purposely filled the time talking about his late mother in order to hide the fact that he straight-up "forgot" to mention one of his sons and his family. Or maybe a new Netflix series starring the royal family's black sheep couple influenced his words.
3. Rusty Tin Bins, Windmills And Other Peculiar Cabins In Alberta
Looking for a cute little cabin in Alberta somewhere other than Banff? We got you, boo. Our staff writer Charlie Hart did the research for you, so you can just book your stay in the Princess Province and relax. The piece features homey stays on Airbnb for you to get out of your routine and breathe in the outdoor air in a cute little winter wonderland — while also being the perfect spot for you to run back inside for a marshmallow-filled hot cocoa, of course. From a cozy rustic cabin in the woods to a converted barn to get some shut-eye in, Alberta has all the quaint little places for you to stay and fall into the arms of Morpheus.
What Else You Need To Know Today
GREG ABBOTT'S FAVOURITE CHRISTMAS ACTIVITY REVEALED
Texas Senator Greg Abbott caused quite an uproar on Twitter on Christmas Eve when videos of the hundreds of migrants he apparently sent straight to Vice President Kamala Harris' doorstep in Washington, D.C., from his home state surfaced. But worry not, the Texan shared a bible quote on Twitter, so that makes everything okay, right?
BOXING DAY FRENZY 101
If you are on the lookout for Boxing Day shopping tips, look no further. The holidays can be the most
beautiful stressful time of the year when it involves being in the same place as too many people at once. We can't help you out with your family dinner frenzy, but we can lend a hand and at least give you shopping tips for sales days.
CANADA'S WEED IS APPARENTLY SURPRISINGLY POTENT
A British TikToker who moved to Canada after meeting her partner on Hinge made a video comparing Canada and the U.K., and she is baffled by the seemingly contradictory legality of cannabis and alcohol in the country. Marijuana being legal, but not drinking a beer while walking down the street just doesn't make sense to her.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Did you know that were he still alive, Mao Tse Tung would be turning 129 years old today? Bet you didn't. One hundred-year-younger luxury fashion designer Alexander Wang and American actor Beth Behrs are also celebrating their birthday on December 26, turning 39 and 37, respectively.
