Boxing Day Deals In Canada – 9 Products You Can Suddenly Afford Thanks To Serious Discounts
We're talking hundreds of dollars off of the regular price tag.
We're still a few days away from Boxing Day, but there are plenty of early sales happening right now in Canada that you can score some hefty savings on.
While Boxing Day is technically on December 26, retailers such as Amazon Canada, Walmart Canada, Costco Canada, Wayfair, The Bay, Michael Kors and others have already laid out their sales, and you can save hundreds on some products.
From useful kitchen appliances to "treat-yourself" handbags, here are a few somewhat pricey items that you can get significant savings on right now.
A KitchenAid blender
A KitchenAid blender in a kitchen.
Price: $54.99 (
$89.99)
Details: The weather outside is frightful, so score yourself one of these handy blenders to whip up yummy soups to keep you warm all through winter.
You can also use it to make hummus, milkshakes and smoothies to get that smooth texture you're looking for and prevent lumps in your culinary creations.
A Fitbit
A pink Fitbit.
Price: $99.95 (
$ 129.95)
Details: This nifty little device says it'll help you "sleep better" and "stress less" thanks to its tracking technology and also gives you a summary of your daily activities.
It also connects to your phone, so you can see notifications about calls and texts right on your wrist.
A warm puffer coat
A puffer coat.
Price: $99.99 (
$295)
Details: If you've been looking for a new cold-weather jacket, you can score about $200 off this puffer coat that features "a quilted body, adjustable snap cuffs and side welt pockets that zip up."
A Michael Kors bag
A Michael Kors bag.
Price: $99 (
$498)
Details: And if there was ever a time to treat yourself to a usually price handbag, it's when it's almost $400 off the regular price tag.
This cute little crossbody piece is the perfect addition to your daily outfit and is big enough to hold all your essentials, like your phone, cards and lipgloss.
Beats headphones
Beats headphones.
Price: $386.18 (
$502.03)
Details: Tired of listening to your roommate's awful podcast choices? These wireless headphones promise 22 hours of battery time with a full charge and up to 3 hours of battery with just a ten minute charge.
A SodaStream
A SodaStream.
Price: $58.88(
$99.98)
Details: If you're trying to drink more water in the new year but hate hydrating yourself, maybe it's time to try carbonating your H2O!
With it's "sleek and slender" appearance, it won't be an eyesore in your kitchen and it delivers delightfully fizzy water in under 30 seconds.
A mini-fridge
A mini fridge.
Price: $199.99 (
$159.99)
Details: If you and your partner are getting into disagreements about who's taking up too much space in the fridge, it might be time to invest in a handy mini-fridge for all your Diet Cokes.
Cuisinart cookware
Eleven pieces of Cusinart cookware.
Price: $193.42 (
$449.99)
Details: And if you're finally ready to upgrade from those scratched-up pots and pans you've had since university, this 11-piece set from Cuisinart will definitely help.
"An elegant metallic exterior that complements any kitchen décor lets cooks simmer, sauté, fry, boil and braise in style," the website says of this cooking line.
Best of all, it's dishwasher-safe, so you can just chuck it in the machine when you're done!
A mattress
A mattress.
Price: $329.99 (
$744.00)
Details: And lastly, you can save over $300 on this mattress that will give you a "delightful, personalized embrace."
"The high-performance memory foam provides proper support for your entire body where pressure has been building up throughout the day," says Wayfair.
Happy shopping, and may the deals be ever in your favour!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.