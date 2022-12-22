Walmart Canada's Boxing Day Sale Has Started Early & There Are So Many Huge Deals
You can save over $100 on an Apple watch! 👀
Ready for some great deals and bargains, Canada? Well, if you are, Boxing Day sales are just starting across the country, and there's plenty to get excited about.
And this includes Walmart Canada's Boxing Day sale which just began and includes big savings on electronics, appliances, dinnerware, and more.
The retailer's shopping event started on Wednesday, December 21, with in-store sales starting on December 22, meaning you can shop from the comfort of your couch or head to the retailer IRL depending on your preference.
Yes, that's pretty early for Boxing Day sales -- but that also means you can actually use it to pick up last-minute Christmas gifts!
For starters, tech lovers can get some great deals on Apple products, like discounts on AirPods (which is going for $149), the iPad Mini (which is going for $779.95) and the Apple watch ($435.16, which is about $130 off of the original price).
Apart from that, you can expect pretty big discounts on electronics in general. This includes buying a Roku smart TV for $100 off, a Samsung Galaxy phone for almost 40% off, and the Google Nest Mini for only $34 each.
Kitchen appliances are also on sale, so you can pick up this Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine for $129 instead of $209.
Or you can pick up the Gourmia Air Fryer for $48.88 instead of $99.98, which might help you eat a little healthier in the new year if that's on your list of resolutions.
Finally, if it's last-minute Christmas gifts you're looking for, you can pick up the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 along with other fun accessories for only $79.98, which is sure to be a hit at any party.
Or, how about a dose of nostalgia with a popcorn maker? It's super cute, and for about $70, it'll be a fun addition to movie nights at home.
If you want to send someone a little reminder for some rest and relaxation, you can also pick up a bathtub shower tray that's currently 47% off, putting it at $34.99.
Happy shopping, folks!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.