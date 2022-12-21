Costco Canada Has Early Boxing Day Deals & You Can Find Savings On Home Appliances
Deals on stoves, washing machines, fridges, wine coolers and more are available.
Costco is having an early Boxing Day sale in Canada and savings on home appliances are available when you shop online.
As part of the wholesale retailer's early Boxing Week sale on appliances, there are so many deals for household essentials like fridges, freezers, stoves, dishwashers, microwaves, washing machines, wine coolers and more.
Some items are at a lower price with the Boxing Week deal but others have savings through bundle offers when you purchase select multiple major appliances in the same order.
So, you can save $200 when you buy three eligible products, save $400 when you buy three eligible items and save $500 when you purchase five eligible products!
Here are a few appliances that are part of Costco Canada's early Boxing Week sale in 2022 if you're looking to save some money on household essentials.
Frigidaire Gallery 52-bottle Stainless Steel Built-in Wine Cooler with LED Digital Control
Price: $849.99
Details: This wine cooler is eligible for the Boxing Week sale bundle offer.
It holds up to 52 wine bottles and has one convertible shelf that can also hold 12-ounce cans if you also want to store other beverages.
LG White Single Unit Front Load WashTower 5.2 cu. ft. Washer, 7.4 cu. ft. Electric Dryer
Price: $2,194.99 (
$2,294.99)
Details: With this washer and dryer unit, you get $100 off when you add it to your cart and you can also take advantage of a bundle offer.
Since the appliances are stacked, the control panel for both is positioned in the middle so you don't have to bend down or reach up to do laundry.
Samsung 1.7 cu. ft. 300 CFM Stainless Steel Over the Range Microwave
Price: $294.99
Details: Costco is offering a special Boxing Week price on this microwave for a limited time.
Since it's an over-the-range microwave, the underside features a ventilation system.
Also, it has popcorn, potato, pizza, veggies, cook, reheat, soften and auto defrost settings.
LG 24 in. Stainless Steel Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash and EasyRack Plus
Price: $594.99
Details: You can get a special Boxing Week price on this dishwasher and the bundle offer is available as well.
It has four spray arms instead of two for maximum cleaning coverage, dynamic dry technology for faster drying and space for up to 15 place settings of dishes.
Hisense 3.3 cu ft. Black Compact Fridge with Reversible Door
Price: $159.99 (
$199.99)
Details: If you're looking for a small fridge, this one has a reversible door that can be installed to open right or left depending on what your space is like.
It also has a chiller zone to store food a few degrees above freezing and a space in the door to store bulkier items.
GE 30 in. Black Free-standing Gas Range
Price: $789.99
Details: With this free-standing gas range, sealed cooktop burners keep spills from dripping beneath the cooktop and sealed gas burner controls let you adjust the flame height for different cooking needs.
Also, the oven has two racks and a broiler drawer.
You can get the Boxing Week bundle offer that takes money off your purchases with this gas range.
Whirlpool 24.4 in. Wide 11.6 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Price: $849.99
Details: This refrigerator and freezer appliance is part of the Boxing Week bundle deal that takes money off your purchases.
It's energy efficient and features a gallon door storage to free up shelf space, digital temperature controls, adaptive defrost, frameless glass shelves and reversible doors.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.