boxing day

9 Of Canada's Best Early Boxing Day Sales You Can Start Shopping For Right Now

Start adding things to your cart ASAP!

Trending Staff Writer
A Roots sign. Right: Amazon Prime boxes.

Ronniechua | Dreamstime, Grenar | Dreamstime

We're still a few days away from Boxing Day but many retailers have already started lowering their prices ahead of the busy shopping day.

In the past, stores usually rolled out their Boxing Day deals on December 26, but that's changed over the past years with some stores offering entire "Boxing Week" discounts.

So, if you're looking to grab some serious deals, take a look at nine retailers in Canada that you can shop for sales at right now!

Amazon Canada

With deals across categories such as electronics, beauty, kitchen and more, you can score hefty savings on all kinds of products.

For instance, you can pick up an AncestryDNA Test Kit for $69, which is almost 50% off of its normal price of $129, or grab one of those classic KitchenAid stand mixers for $389.99, which is 28% off.

Check it out

Costco Canada

Costco Canada is offering hundreds of dollars off of appliances when you buy from their online store.

Some items, like this handy mini-fridge, are at a discounted price, while for other deals, you need to bundle to save.

That means when you buy a certain amount of eligible products, you can save between $200 to $500.

Check it out

Walmart Canada

As part of their Boxing Week lineup, you can score up to 50% off of certain goods, like this little robot vacuum for $379.58 that'll pick up all your crumbs and dead skin.

If you're more into tech products, you can pick up a pair of AirPods for 27% off of their normal price.

Check it out

Wayfair

And if you're in need of home goods, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off, which means savings of literally thousands of dollars on some of their pricier products.

As well, they have up to 30% off of bedroom furniture and up to 40% off of lighting, sofas, mattresses, and small appliances.

Check it out

Dyson

As for Dyson's Boxing Week deals, you can save hundreds on vacuums or $50 off of certain hair care items like straighteners and blow dryers.

Check it out

Michael Kors

And Michel Kors bags, which can be incredibly pricey, are currently on serious sale with deals including amounts of up to $500 off, like this pretty satchel which is currently going for $149 rather than its regular price of $729.

Check it out

The Bay

The Bay is currently offering their "lowest prices of the year" both in-store and online with "up to 70% off of 100s of brands."

Some of those brands include Adidas, Breville, Calvin Klein, DKNY, UGG and many, many more.

Check it out

The Source

If you're looking for tech deals, The Source has sales of up to 50% off meaning you can stock up on all the gizmos and gadgets you want.

If you're in need of a printer, you can get $70 off of Canon PIXMA G6020 Megatank Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer, or these Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds for $110 off.

Check it out

Roots

And lastly, you can stock up on some seriously cozy picks from Roots for up to 50% off.

The iconic Roots sweatpants are on sale for $59 or you can pick up some fun "winter wonderland pyjamas" for $39.99.

Check it out

Happy deal-hunting, shoppers!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

