9 Of Canada's Best Boxing Day Sales You Can Shop For Right Now & Save Big On
Who doesn't love a good deal? 💰
It's officially December 26, which means many stores in Canada have rolled out their Boxing Day sales.
While some retailers opted to release early deals in the form of "Boxing Week" sales, others chose to hold out for the actual day to give discounts on their goods.
From clothing stores like Aritzia, lululemon and Penningtons to big box stores like Costco, Walmart, Best Buy and Canadian Tire, here are nine stores offering some seriously good Boxing Day sales you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.
Coach Outlet
Canada's Coach Outlet offers pricey handbags at a lower price than the actual Coach store, and for Boxing Day you can nab 25% off of their already discounted prices.
From tried and true classics like their elegant tote bags to fun pieces featuring Disney villains that are already 60% off, now might be the right time to treat yourself to some new arm candy.
Costco Canada
As well as savings on smartphones where you can get $300 back in Costco gift cards, the wholesaler also has deals on clothing, kitchen appliances, furniture, and a slew of other categories.
If you're looking to buy appliances, this might be the sale for you — when you bundle up on eligible products, you can save anywhere between $200 to $500.
Amazon Canada
From beauty to electronics, there's likely something for everyone in Amazon Canada's wide-ranging Boxing Day sale.
For instance, if you've had your eye on the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush that'll give some serious oomph to your tresses, you can currently get it for $34.99, which is 22% off of its original price.
You can also pick up a pair of Beats noise-cancelling earbuds for 20% off that'll hopefully give you some peace and quiet after the chaos of the holiday season.
Walmart Canada
Walmart Canada is offering up to 50% off of certain items, like $250 off of a TCL 65" Smart Roku TV.
They're also holding a "Christmas clearance" event where you can grab festive items for next year at a discounted price, such as this pretty white tree with built-in lights that's on sale for about $60.
Best Buy Canada
From up to $800 off of TVs, home audio, and home theatre accessories to up to $1,600 off of select kitchen appliances, you can literally save hundreds of dollars with Best Buy's Boxing Day sale.
lululemon
Whether you're looking for workout gear, like lightweight shorts for running and training or something cozy to stay warm in, like an oversized chunky sweater, the retailer is sure to have you covered.
Penningtons
And if you're looking for something a little jazzier, Penningtons, which stocks clothes in sizes 14-32, currently has up to 60% off of items that are already on sale.
From a satin skirt for just $24 that'll make you the belle of the New Year's eve ball to a sophisticated double-breasted coat for $80, you'll likely find some great steals for your 2023 wardrobe.
Aritzia
And Aritzia currently has "up to 50% off of everything," so now is the best time to add that piece to your cart that you've had your eye on.
For instance, the Tna Cashwool Leonie Turtleneck is currently $68.99 (regularly $138) and the Wilfred Roma Pant is on sale for $73.99 (regularly $148).
Canadian Tire
And lastly, Canadian Tire is offering up to 50% off of many of their products, meaning you can save thousands on some of their pricier items.
For instance, you can grab the NordicTrack EXP 7i Folding Treadmill for $2400 off or $150 off of a Dyson vacuum.
Happy Boxing Day!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
