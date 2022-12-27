The Crowds At Ontario Malls For Boxing Day Will Make You Happy You Stayed Home (VIDEOS)
Some shoppers said the deals weren't even worth it this year.
Vaughan Mills and Yorkdale Mall had no shortage of shoppers, with crowds and bumper-to-bumper parking lots on Boxing Day.
Boxing Day shopping is in full swing this year in Ontario, with massive crowds returning to malls, but not everyone is happy with the deals.
A Reddit user posted a video of Champs on Boxing Day in Vaughan Mills with shoppers packed in shoulder-to-shoulder, scouring the store for deals as more shoppers pushed their way through the mall halls.
"I passed the mall while driving on the 400 this aft. The line-up just to get off the highway was ridiculous. I don't care how good the deals are, you couldn't pay me enough to brave this sort of insanity," commented one Reddit user.
Some shoppers said the deals weren't even that great in the first place.
"The deals are awful this year. Up to 50% on certain merchandise like 365 days of the year. Makes me laugh to see all these suckers hoping to land a $10 t-shirt," commented a Redditor.
Another Redditor wasn't feeling the deals this year and said, "All the good deals happened in November."
"Really made no sense for me to do any Boxing Day shopping when sale prices are identical to that of one month ago during black Friday/cyber Monday."
Despite some people questioning whether or not the deals were worth it, it looks like plenty of shoppers were eager to see for themselves, according to Twitter.
"Vaughan Mills was basically [downtown] on Raptors parade day today literally the trenches," someone tweeted.
"Vaughan Mills will have you rubbing shoulders with and stepping on the heels [of] every stranger on Boxing Day," tweeted another shopper.
Although according to one Twitter user, Yorkdale Mall was even worse than Vaughan Mills.
"Took one look at Yorkdale Mall from the 401 today... Made a u-turn and took my ass to Vaughan Mills instead!! I need to make better decisions in life, because that mall was a zoo," reads a tweet.
CityNews Toronto posted a video of traffic trying to pull into Yorkdale Mall on December 26.
The mall's parking lot was filled with what looks to be hundreds of vehicles while drivers waited in traffic just to get in.