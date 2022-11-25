There Are So Many Line Ups For Black Friday In Toronto & It's A Real Waiting Game (VIDEOS)
Some people were lining up yesterday! 🛍
Black Friday is finally here, meaning it's time to say goodbye to all your savings and hello to a lot of stuff you probably didn't need.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe or shopping for essentials, now is usually a great time to hit the mall. But shopping on Black Friday takes a particular kind of personality, maybe someone with a lot of patience and the ability to carry many bags.
Videos circulating on TikTok show many people standing in line to grab the day's best deals. Lineups at Yorkdale Mall started before Friday even came along.
Basically 5% off evetything at the mall
Yorkdale has a Black Friday offer for people who shop at their mall to get even further discounts than those already offered.
A video on TikTok claimed that people are standing in line to get a 5% gift card bonus at Yorkdale, but after speaking to an employee at the mall, that is in fact incorrect.
Yorkdale's Black Friday offer, which ends today, refers to a gift card. If you spend:
- $500 – $999 in gift cards, you'll receive a $25 bonus card
- $1000 – $3000 in gift card, you'll receive a $50 bonus card.
Winter is here so it might be time for a new parka! People were spotted lining outside Canada Goose in Yorkdale on Thursday.
Aritzia before Black Friday
Other than scoring all the best deals, Aritizia opened their store expansion in Yordale Mall, and there's a coffee shop inside. Not only is there a whole section dedicated to Super Puff jackets, but, according to a TikTok, with every Aritizia purchase, your coffee could be free!
Narcity reached out to Aritzia to confirm this, however, they did not respond in time for publication.
Also, Chanel had a lineup the day before Black Friday, and the video showed a queue of people wrapped around the corner.
Are you someone who is paying too much for your phone plan and looking to switch providers? Well, you're not the only one. Someone spotted a whole line of people waiting to snatch Fido's latest deals in a mall.
Vaughan Mills is another mall in Toronto that saw a bunch of lineups outside of some stores. People were standing outside Micheal Kors, waiting for their doors to open on Friday morning. Another queue of people was spotted outside Coach in Vaughan Mills. Was the Coach pillow bag on your shopping list?
In other words, the lineups have already been building up so good luck out there, shoppers!