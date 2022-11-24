Lululemon Canada's Black Friday Sale Has Started & Some Items Are Over 50% Off
The deal you've been waiting for is here! Lululemon Canada's Black Friday sale just started and you can score sweet discounts on tons of products.
The Canadian retailer is offering Black Friday deals on so many of its athletic wear items, including tank tops and T-shirts, pants, leggings, shorts, hoodies, jackets and accessories.
Some items are marked down by over 50%, so if your shopping cart is stocked and you've been waiting for the best time to purchase, now's the time to hit "buy."
With the discount, you can snag some of the brand's best-selling items for a great price, like the Lululemon Align Tank, which is on sale for as low as $29, down from $68.
There are also tons of deals on leggings, with the Lululemon Align leggings ringing up at as low as $39 (down from $128) with the sale.
Other popular items like the Lululemon Define Jacket and Scuba Hoodie are also on sale, with both discounted to $89 for Black Friday.
There are also tons of deals to be found for menswear, like the Lululemon ABC pants and Grid Fleece Joggers, which are both on sale for $79, down from $138.
If you're in need of gear, many accessories are also included in the sale, with deals on bags, hats, and even yoga mats available.
Lululemon shoes, which were launched earlier this year, are also on sale right now, with several colourways and different styles discounted.
Even the luxe Lululemon Mirror is on sale right now, discounted by 50% for Black Friday.
You can shop the sale online now and filter the results by items under $50 and under $100.
While the items included in the Black Friday sale are listed as being final sale, Lululemon says those who are part of its membership program can return sale items in stores, with the option to get their money back on a gift card or exchange the item for something else.
