Indigo's Black Friday Sale Is Offering Up To 40% Off & There Are Cyber Monday Deals Too
Some customers will get early access to the Black Friday sale!
Indigo's Black Friday sale for 2022 is offering shoppers up to 40% off some of the retailer's best brands and there are Cyber Monday deals too!
The Black Friday sale at Indigo will be happening in-store on November 24 at all Indigo, Chapters and Coles locations in Canada with savings on books, toys, electronics, fashion and more.
Early access to the Indigo Black Friday sale starts on November 21 for Plum Plus members and November 22 for all other customers.
Plum Plus members can get up to 40% off during the Black Friday sale while all other customers will be able to get up to 30% off.
Some of the Black Friday deals at Indigo include $150 off Theragun Pro, 20% off Lola massager, up to $130 off Cricut Heat Presses, 20% off Mini Maison (30% for Plum Plus) and 30% off Snoo bassinet (40% off for Plum Plus).
There will be other sales across Indigo's kids, baby, books and lifestyle departments and home decor, holiday gift wrap and more products will be discounted.
This Black Friday sale will last for quite a few days — almost a week for Plum Plus members — and deals will be available until November 27.
If you can't make it to a store on Black Friday, Indigo will be having a Cyber Monday sale on November 28 so you can access deals online.
Some of the savings include 50% off Oura Rings and 20% off UPPA Baby Mesa Car Seat.
The Cyber Monday deals at Indigo will only be available on November 28 for all customers.
