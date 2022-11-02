7 Mailing Lists & Memberships To Sign Up For Right Now To Beat The Crowds On Black Friday
Here's how to get the scoops!
With Black Friday 2022 coming up in Canada, there are a number of ways to start preparing for the shopping palooza that is heading your way.
There are loads of newsletters, memberships, mailing lists and loyalty programs that you can sign up for to ensure you're the first to know about the biggest Black Friday deals in Canada.
So, to make things a bit easier, here are some things you can easily sign up for right now — for free!
Walmart Canada
The Walmart Black Friday sale begins nice and early this year, with deals happening online from November 9 at 9 p.m. and going all the way through until November 27.
If you want to get the first scoop on the best deals, sign up for their email updates. That way, you can get the latest alerts and updates about what is going down.
You can also put items in your online cart before the sales begin, so you can just pay and ship when the moment comes.
Canadian Tire
If you're looking to take advantage of some Black Friday deals at one of Canada's favourite retailers, here's an easy hack.
Simply download the Canadian Tire app and you'll be the "first to know" about all of the store's Black Friday deals.
Plus, if you join their Triangle Rewards program, you can get personalized deals and earn more of that precious Canadian Tire money.
Indigo
If you're a big reader or lover of cute homeware, you'll probably have Chapters-Indigo on your list.
And while their deals don't start until November 24, you can sig up for their mailing list to get notified as soon as things go live.
You can also sign up for a Plum Rewards card to get free shipping on orders over $35, as well as points for nearly every dollar you spend.
The Bay
One of the nation's oldest companies is also having some Black Friday deals this month.
A great way to stay abreast of what's happening is to sign up for their email list where you'll be "the first to know about sales and new arrivals."
You can also sign up for text notifications, as well as get $10 off your next order, when you text 22322.
lululemon
While signing up for a membership with lululemon doesn't seem to give you early access to sale items, it does come with a few perks.
The free membership gets you access to in-store exchanges on sale items as well as the option to receive store credit.
So, if you're a fan of the brand, sign up before their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales which are happening November 24 to 28.
Home Depot
And if you're more handy than fashionable — or your dad has been asking for that new drill this year — Home Depot Canada's sales start on November 25.
To get the best scoop, you can sign up for the online newsletter as well as download the app so all those deals are right at your finger tips.
Where else can you both get your Christmas gifts and Christmas decorations at one place?
The Source
To get the first intel on electronic deals, sign up for The Source's VIP mailing list where they'll be sending their new offers.
You can also get an account with them to prepare yourself for the potential onslaught of shopping that comes when their Black Friday sales start on November 17.
So, with these, hopefully you can make a game plan for this year's Black Friday sales!
And of course, this isn't every single deal, membership program and newsletter that's out there this Black Friday! There are tons more to come out and be added to this run-down in the coming weeks.
Happy shopping, Canada.