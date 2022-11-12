8 Things Newcomers To Canada Need To Know About Black Friday & Cyber Monday
It's a good time to save some money!
Now that November is here, it's time to start prepping your shopping lists because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner here in Canada.
In fact, there are already loads of impressive early Black Friday sales in Canada and you can easily save money by shopping the discounts.
But, if you're new to the whole shopping extravaganza, it can all feel a little overwhelming.
So, here's a breakdown of what Black Friday really is in Canada, and the best way to nab a great deal.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is one of the biggest retail events in Canada and the U.S.
The day has a long history in the U.S., but it basically came about as people rushed to get their holiday shopping done after Thanksgiving.
This is why Black Friday is celebrated the day after American Thanksgiving.
It marks the beginning of the festive shopping season and is widely considered to be the best time to get your gifting sorted.
If you're wondering how this annual shopping frenzy got its name, there are loads of theories, including that it’s the day when stores' books went from red ink to black ink — indicating some good profits!
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday is recognized the day after American Thanksgiving.
Since American Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, that means Black Friday will annually be held on the fourth Friday of November.
So, this year, Black Friday will fall on November 25.
When is Black Friday in Canada?
Of course, this can get pretty confusing since Canada has its own Thanksgiving, which is on the second Monday of October.
However, Black Friday in Canada coincides with Black Friday in the U.S.
This means that Black Friday in Canada will also fall on November 25 this year, exactly like in the U.S.
Does Canada have Black Friday sales?
Yes! So, while Black Friday sounds like just one day of shopping, it's actually more like a month-long event.
Depending on the brand or company, Black Friday sales can last for weeks before and even after the actual day.
Or, it could be just one weekend or a one-day flash sale. You just need to keep an eye out there!
What is Cyber Monday?
If you love the idea of Black Friday sales then you're also bound to be grateful to Cyber Mondays.
To put it simply, Cyber Mondays after the Mondays following American Thanksgiving, designed to encourage customers to carry on their shopping online.
This year, Cyber Monday falls on November 28.
You can definitely expect discounts and sales on the day.
How do I shop the Black Friday sales in Canada?
There was a time when you really had to be in-store to nab the best deals.
But, these days, most major retailers also have the same discounts on their websites.
The best way to shop Canada's Black Friday sales is to make a list of things you want to buy beforehand.
Pro tip: some places like Walmart Canada even allow you to pre-load your cart online.
Also, keep an eye out for the cost of products before the sales start. Because although some places boast about offering the "cheapest price," it's always good to be absolutely sure that you're getting the best deal.
It's also worth signing up for free memberships and mailing lists beforehand. Many of these come with additional discounts and other perks when shopping.
Finally, keep an eye on those return policies. Since this is such a huge retail event, some stores alter their return policies on sales items.
What are the best Black Friday deals?
Traditionally, Black Friday is a time when big-ticket items go on sale. We're talking about heavy-duty electronics and household appliances, for example.
If you've been thinking about buying tech stuff – from laptops and TVs to Fitbits – or big household appliances like fridges or dishwashers, Black Friday could be a good time.
Other stuff to watch out for include deals on kitchen items (like air fryers), beauty products, clothes, luggage and furniture.
However, these days, most major retailers capitalize on Black Friday deals and you can find discounts on just about anything.
What are the best Black Friday deals in Canada in 2022?
While many places are still in the process of finalizing their sales, some stores have already announced pretty big promotions.
Walmart Canada, for example, has shared details on its Black Friday sale which it says will be the "biggest-ever" and also shared tips on the best way to shop the reductions.
Best Buy's Black Friday sales have already started too, and you can even get discounts on Apple products.
If you're looking to revamp your home, Wayfair's Black Friday sale may just be the way to go, with discounts of up to 70% on some items.
There are probably going to be more sales announced in the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled.
Happy shopping, all!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.