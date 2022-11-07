7 Insider Tips To Make The Most Of Walmart Canada's 'Biggest-Ever' Black Friday Sale
The sale starts on Wednesday! 🤑
Brace yourselves, folks! Black Friday sales in Canada are coming and with it is the chance to nab some of the best shopping deals of the season.
Walmart Canada's Black Friday sale might just be one to watch out for this year, as the brand recently announced that it will be its "biggest ever."
And it starts just next week, with three weeks of shopping deals and discounts planned as of November 9.
If you want to make the most of it, the brand has released some "insider" tips to help you shop the Black Friday sales.
From planning ahead to pre-loading your cart, here's how you can get the most bang for your buck — especially if you're doing your shopping online.
Plan ahead
Did you know you could set up a Walmart account before the Black Friday sales get started?
If you want to shop online, set up a Walmart.ca account. You can also pre- fill in your payment details, as well as order tracking information.
This speeds up the checkout process, which might just be make-or-break during the shopping weekend when products are flying off the virtual shelves.
You can also set up friends' addresses, if you're planning on having items delivered as gifts.
Keep up to date with offers
Want to be the first to know about the biggest discounts? Then you can sign up for Walmart's weekly emails which will have all of the deets on the best Black Friday deals.
If you're not a fan of promotional emails, you can always keep an eye on RedFlagDeals and Bargain Moose for potential bargains, too.
Pre-load your cart
Know exactly what you want?
Pre-load your virtual cart before the sales begin. And then you can always remove the items you no longer need when the Black Friday sales go live on November 9 at 9 p.m.
Use the shopping list function
Once you sign up for an account, you have the option of creating online "shopping lists."
You can access these shopping lists through through the Walmart Canada app on your phone, or via the website on a laptop or computer.
And the cool thing is you can also organize the lists to help you plan your shopping better.
So, you could have a shopping list of electronics, and another just for toys, for example. You can have up to 50 of these lists, so have fun with it!
Get free shipping
Who doesn't love a little extra savings?
You can get free shipping on any order over $35 at Walmart Canada, which is pretty great.
But if you're buying less than that, orders of $25 and more can also be shipped to a store close to you.
Some stores also offer curb-side pick-up.
Don't keep too many tabs open
There's nothing fun about loading up your shopping cart full of deals on Black Friday, only for it to crash.
If you're shopping through the Walmart.ca page, you'll be glad to know you can refresh the page and the items will remain saved.
But the brand doesn't recommend having loads of tabs on your browser, as that could slow things down.
Know the return policy
The return policy at Walmart isn't the same across all products, so make sure you know what you can (and can't) return.
Some products are final sale, while others can be returned unopened.
That being said, you should have between 14 and 30 days to send back most products. Just keep an eye on the fine print before hitting the buy button!
Good luck out there, shoppers!
