8 Black Friday Shopping Tips Every Canadian Needs To Know For 2022
Maximize your shopping.👇
Black Friday in Canada is just around the corner, and soon Canadians will be able to get great deals on things like electronics, clothing, beauty products and so much more.
Whether you're already eyeing things to buy or you're going to wait and check out what's on offer the day of, there are so many ways you can maximize your shopping experience both on and ahead of the retail holiday.
With some brands having early sales and some still yet to announce any deals, here are eight tips for shopping Black Friday in Canada, including where you can already get a discount and the sales to have on your radar.
Shop online vs. in store
Instead of heading to a busy mall on Black Friday, shop from the comfort of your home and avoid the crowds and the hassle.
Shopping online also gives you a better chance at finding what you want, especially during the shopping event, when things are sure to sell out quickly.
Keep an eye out for early deals
Black Friday deals don't just happen on Black Friday! Quite a few brands have already launched early sales, meaning you can score a deal on whatever you have your eye on right now.
Some notable pre-Black Friday sales to take advantage of include those from Wayfair, Walmart, Best Buy and Bath & Body Works, which all have deals either on now or starting very soon.
Wait for the sales before making big purchases
Black Friday is a great time to pull the trigger on any big purchases you've been planning.
For instance, if you've been considering buying a new couch, why not wait until discounts have dropped at home stores like IKEA?
High-end brands like Dyson and Apple, which rarely have sales throughout the year, generally have deals for Black Friday, so this could be your chance to get what might be their lowest prices of the year.
Sign up to be the first to know about sales
On the note about waiting for sales, a great way to keep abreast of the deals and when they drop is to sign up for brands' newsletters or create an account with them.
There are tons of mailing lists you can sign up for now to get the scoop on deals as soon as they go live.
Watch for travel deals
While you're shopping for electronics, clothing and beauty items, don't forget to take advantage of travel deals.
Airlines like Air Canada have offered deals for Black Friday in the past where you could save on tons of destinations all over the world and get a deal on all of the airline's different classes of service,.
So, if you fancy taking a luxurious business-class flight, it might be worth holding out until sales drop!
Get ahead on Christmas shopping
Black Friday is typically when you can get some of the best prices of the year on certain brands, so why not plan ahead and start thinking about Christmas gifts?
Instead of paying full price for things like advent calendars or stocking stuffers, take advantage of November 25 deals and get them at a discount.
Have your basket ready to go
Black Friday is a busy shopping day in Canada. According to FedEx, 44% of Canadians plan to buy gifts during the retail event.
As it is so popular, products could very well sell out quickly once sales go live.
To get the best chance of snagging what you want, it might be a good idea to get your shopping baskets ready beforehand, so that once the sale comes around, you can just hit "buy."
Try individual brand websites
While department stores like the Bay and multi-brand retailers like Sephora will likely have deals for Black Friday, it might also be worth looking at individual brand websites to see if you can score a better deal.
Typically, individual brands may offer steeper discounts and may even have more products on offer than the department stores carry.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday is on Friday, November 25, 2022. While many brands may have sales for this day only, typically quite a few will have sales that begin before Black Friday and last through the weekend.
They may also offer deals for Cyber Monday, a name for the Monday after the shopping event. In the past, many Canadian brands have had Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales that last all week, so get your wallet ready!