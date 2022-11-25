These Airlines Have Cheap Flights From Canada For Black Friday & Here's Where You Can Go
There are one-way flights available for $9!
Black Friday is here, and while you can find deals on tons of items in Canada right now, from home appliances to beauty and clothing, there are also so many travel deals you'll want to keep on your radar.
Many Canadian airlines are offering sweet deals on flights to destinations all over the world for Black Friday, and in some cases, you can save 75% and find flights for as low as $9!
Here are the airlines offering Black Friday discounts that you won't want to miss out on.
Air Canada
Details: Air Canada has tons of exciting flight deals for Black Friday, and you can book for travel dates into October 2023.
With its Black Friday sale, you could get a cheap flight from Toronto to New York in December, ringing up at $150 one-way.
Other notable deals include trips from Montreal to Paris, with flights in March ringing up as low as $429 one way, and Toronto to Miami, where you can soak up some much-needed sun for as little as $212 one way.
More deals can be found on Air Canada's website. No code is needed to get the cheap fares, but flights must be booked by November 27, 2022.
Swoop
Details: For Black Friday, Swoop is offering 50% off base fares on all domestic routes across Canada, 40% off base fares on all transborder routes to the U.S., and 30% off base fares to Mexico and the Caribbean.
The deals are on top of Swoop's already low prices, meaning you can score some super cheap flights.
With the discounts, you can find flights from Toronto to Victoria, B.C., for only $67 one way, or escape to sunny Cancun, Mexico, for just $169 one way.
For trips closer to home, you could also fly from Toronto to Orlando and enjoy warmer days for just $97 one way.
Luckily, you can give yourself lots of time to prepare for your trip, as flights can be booked for travel dates between January 10, 2022, and April 30, 2023.
To get the discount, use the code BFLYDAY when booking.
Domestic flights within Canada and transborder flights to the U.S. must be booked by November 29, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. MT, while Flights to the Caribbean and Mexico must be booked by November 28 at 11:59 p.m. MT.
WestJet
Details: WestJet has millions of seats on sale for Black Friday, with of tons sunny destinations available to book right now.
Online, you can find flights from Toronto to Belize City, Belize, for just over $300 one way, or domestic trips like Vancouver to Toronto for $128 one way.
To secure the lower fares, travel must be booked by November 27, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. MT, for travel between now and October 28, 2023.
The discount applies to all of WestJet's fare classes, including its basic fare and swanky business class.
Flair Airlines
Details: While Flair Airlines technically isn't offering any lower prices for Black Friday, the airline has tons of super cheap flight deals you can take advantage of right now.
Notably, the airline offers a flight for just $9, taking you from Thunder Bay to Toronto for less than the cost of a large latte.
However, Flair also has tons of other cheap flights within Canada, like flights from Toronto to Vancouver, which can be found on its website for $69, one way.
You can also take advantage of low fares to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with flights available from Toronto, Ottawa and Kitchener-Waterloo for under $100.
If you're looking for something a bit more tropical, Flair also flies to cities in Mexico like Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos, with flights available for less than $160 one way.
Since there isn't an official Black Friday sale going on, flights can be booked anytime.
Lynx Air
Details: For Black Friday, Lynx Air is offering 75% off all base fares on all of the carrier's routes.
While the airline currently only flies domestically, in September, it announced its first routes to the U.S., with flights set to start in January 2023 and available to book now.
With the promo, you can find flights from Calgary to Las Vegas for $118 one way, or flights from Toronto to Orlando for $110 one way.
The airline currently services several destinations in Canada, including Edmonton, Kelowna, St. John's and Winnipeg, and will soon service routes to Phoenix and Los Angeles as well.
To get the Black Friday promotion, use the code BLACKFRIDAY when booking online. The deal is valid until November 27, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. for travel between December 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023.
Black Friday vacation deals
Some airlines are also offering promotions on vacation packages for Black Friday, with Sunwing and Air Transat both offerings passengers a host of deals.
Sunwing is offering fliers an up to 50% off sale on vacations, with deals on destinations like Cuba, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
Notable deals include a seven-day all-inclusive trip to Varadero, Cuba, for December 11, which comes up at just $605 per person with the discount, and a seven-day all-inclusive package to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic for $875 per person, departing on January 15, 2023.
Tons of other discounted packages are available on Sunwing's website and can be booked until November 27, 2022, for travel by April 30, 2023.
Air Transat is also offering Black Friday deals on vacation packages, with travellers able to take up to $500 off packages for two to the tropics or Europe.
Some of the deals available include an all-inclusive, seven-day trip from Toronto to Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba, for $739 per person, departing on April 18, 2023, and a package from Montreal to Paris, France, for $1,439 per person, which includes a hotel stay and breakfasts.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.