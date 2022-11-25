Aritzia's Black Friday Sale Is On Now & Here Are 9 Of The Best Deals You Can Score
You can get the Super Puff for a great price!
If you're in need of some new clothes, Aritzia's Black Friday sale just started in Canada and there are so many sweet deals to be found.
Aritzia's "Black Fiveday Sale" is on now, offering up to 50% off everything both online and in stores.
The sale is on for a limited time only, until Sunday, November 27, at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET).
If you don't know where to start with the sale, we picked out some of the best deals you can snag for Black Friday, with something for everyone, from jeans to jackets and blouses.
Here are nine of the best deals you can find at Aritzia during the sale.
The Super Puff
The Super Puff.
Price:
$298 $199
Details: While most of Aritzia's iterations of the Super Puff are excluded from the sale, you can actually still find some marked down.
This vegan leather version of the Super Puff comes in three colours and is made to keep you warm in weather as cold as -30 C.
The jacket is on sale for a great price right now, discounted by nearly $100. If vegan leather isn't your thing, you can also find the metallic version of the jacket for the same price.
Relaxed Hoodie
The Constant Relaxed Hoodie.
Price:
$80 $64
Details: This fleece hoodie by The Constant is made from 84% cotton and 16% polyester, and features a relaxed fit with a cozy lining.
The hoodie comes in several colours with many chic neutral options and is on sale right now for a great price.Find It On Aritzia
Levi's Utility Jean
Levi's Dad Utility Jean.
Price:
$128 $102.40
Details: This stylish utility jean by Levi's is currently 20% off, and features a mid-rise, loose fit made from a non-stretch denim.
In the neutral colour, "It's Ecru Time," these could easily become a staple in your wardrobe. They're also currently available in a chic brown colourway.Find It On Aritzia
Pelli Shirt Jacket
The Group By Babaton Pelli Shirt Jacket.
Price:
$198 $98
Details: This seasonally-appropriate jacket by Babaton is currently 50% off, and is perfect for the chilly weather as it's made from 100% merino wool and lined with 100% cotton.
The jacket comes in several neutral colour options, including Heather Light Oatmeal, black and Rich Mocha Brown.
Stargaze Turtleneck
The Group By Babaton Stargaze Turtleneck.
Price:
$158 $78.99
Details: A cozy turtleneck is practically a requirement in Canada during winter, and this stylish sweater by Babaton is currently on sale for half the original price.
The sweater is made from 95% soft merino wool, features a mock neck and oversized fit perfect for bundling up in, and comes in two cute colours.Find It On Aritzia
TNA Leggings
TNALife Trace High-Rise Legging.
Price:
$78 $38.99
Details: These TNA leggings, a staple of Aritzia, are currently on sale for half price and feature a high-waisted fit with side pockets for your phone and a hidden back pocket at the waist, making them a great option for working out.
They're made from a stretchy nylon and elastane blend and will cost you just over $38 right now.Find It On Aritzia
Lucy Pant
Wilfred Free Lucy Pant.
Price:
$148 $73.99
Details: If you've been on the hunt for a pair of trendy leather pants, why not grab some on sale?
These faux leather utility pants by Wilfred Free are currently 50% off and come in a classic black option, as well as a few other neutral shades.
They feature a "classic" fit with front pockets and are sure to become a staple in your wardrobe.Find It On Aritzia
Kinji Dress
Babaton Kinji Dress.
Price:
$128 $63.99
Details: Every closet needs a classic dress! This maxi slip dress by Babaton is made from a drapey Japanese satin and can be dressed up, down, or worn in a multitude of other ways.
The dress is currently 50% off, ringing up at $63.99, down from $128.
Novella Blouse
Wilfred Novella Blouse.
Price:
$98 $48.99
Details: This chic blouse by Wilfred would easily elevate any look (hello, Christmas 'fit!).
The blouse features a sweetheart neckline with puff sleeves and is made from drapey crepe fabric.
It's currently on sale for $48.99, down from $98.