7 Aritzia Winter Coat Dupes That Cost Way Less & Are So Good No One Will Know The Difference
Some are less than half the price of the original!
Canadian retailer Aritzia is known for its luxe offering of winter clothes (hello, Super Puff) but the brand's prices may not always be super friendly to your wallet.
It turns out, though, that there are tons of Aritzia dupes available for some of their classic pieces -- like the Super Puff, their wool coats and puffer vests -- that are a lot cheaper in price but are just as stylish.
These seven dupes listed below include pieces with very similar colours, styles, and materials to that of the Vancouver-based brand, but, in most cases, for half the price.
Before you hit "buy" on that new jacket, check out this list of affordable alternatives to Aritzia's winter wear that get you the same look for much, much less.
Aritzia wrap coat dupe
Karl Lagerfeld Belted Maxi Robe.
Price: $179.40
Details: This belted coat by Karl Lagerfeld is a great alternative to Aritzia's Montage Coat by Babaton.
The Montage Coat is made of 71% camel hair, 21% wool and 8% polyamide, while the Karl Lagerfeld coat is made from a comparable blend of 56% wool and 46% polyester.
The Karl Lagerfeld coat is regularly priced at $299, but right now it's on sale for $179.40, which is less than half the price of Aritzia's coat.
Both coats feature a belted waist and large lapel collar, and come in similar neutral colours.
Aritzia wool coat dupe
RW&CO. Classic Wool Blend One Button Coat.
Price: $164.92
Details: This coat from RW&CO. has a similar shape and fit to that of Aritzia's Stedman Coat.
Like Aritzia's, the RW&CO. coat is lined and knee-length, with a single-button closure and long, narrow lapels.
The Stedman coat does contain more wool, made up of 95% virgin wool and 5% polyamide, while the RW&CO. coat is made with 27% wool, 63% polyester, 4% acrylic, 3% nylon and 3% other materials.
RW&CO.'s coat, however, comes in at a fraction of the cost. While Aritzia's coat is $328, RW&CO.'s is just about half the price at $164.92.
Aritzia Ganna Jacket dupe
Sebby Women's Oversized Shacket.
Price: $120.97
Details: This shacket by Sebby features a really similar design to that of Aritzia's Ganna Shirt Jacket, with a boxy fit, dropped shoulders, wide collar and front-flap pockets.
While the material composition of the jackets is different (Aritzia's is made with 73% wool and 27% polyester, while Sebby's is 80% polyester, 10% rayon, 1% wool and 9% other fibers) the Sebby jacket is fully lined, providing an extra layer of warmth.
It also comes up at a great price at $120, versus Aritzia's $228.
Aritzia Super Puff dupe
Garage Perfect Liquid Puffer Jacket.
Price: $129.95
Details: This puffer jacket from Garage is a really good match for Aritzia's "Shorty" Super Puff in Liquid Shine.
The jacket features similar elements like a funnel neck, a detachable hood and an adjustable waist tie, with both coats made of polyurethane.
It's worth noting that the Garage jacket doesn't indicate what it's filled with (Aritzia's is filled with goose down) and doesn't have a weather rating, whereas Aritzia's is rated to -20 C.
Still, Garage's jacket may be worth it for a similar look and feel at less than half the price. The jacket rings up at $129.95, compared to Aritzia's $275.
Cropped Ganna Jacket Dupe
Abercrombie Cropped Cozy Shirt Jacket.
Price: $124
Details: For a great alternative to Aritzia's cropped Ganna Shirt Jacket, consider this cropped shacket by Abercrombie & Fitch.
Abercrombie's jacket is made with a similar blend of materials as Aritzia's, although the latter contains more wool (73%) to polyester (27%). Abercombie's is made with 28% wool and 55% polyester, along with other materials.
Both do, however, feature front-flap pockets and button-closure cuffs, with Abercrombie's jacket checking out at $124, compared to Aritzia's $198.
Abercrombie also frequently has sales where you can get 20% off your order, so you could be able to get this dupe for even cheaper.
Aritzia Coaches Jacket dupe
Adrene Oversized Nylon Coach Jacket.
Price: $49
Details: This jacket from Ardene is an almost perfect dupe for Aritzia's Coaches Jacket by TNA, and even comes in similar colourways.
Both coats feature a 100% nylon structure, as well as a similar body lining, with Ardene's coat made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester while Aritzia's is 63% cotton and 37% polyester, and a sleeve lining of 100% polyester.
Ardene's coat retails for just $49, while Aritzia's costs $198.
Aritzia puffer vest dupe
Women's Patent Upper Leather Cropped Puffer Vest.
Price: $81.50
Details: Though it technically isn't a coat, you can get a great dupe for Aritzia's vegan leather Vista Puffer Vest on Amazon with this vest by the brand Uaneo.
The Uaneo vest is made with 40% polyester and 60% polyurethane, while Aritzia's is made with 100% polyurethane and a lining that's 100% polyester.
Both vests feature a similar structure, with a zipper down the front, a funnel neck, side pockets and a similar leather look.
The Uaneo vest on Amazon costs $81.50 — a much more wallet-friendly price than Aritzia's $198.