7 Tips For Shopping At Aritzia During Black Friday Including What Deals You Can Expect
Here's how to get yourself ready for when the sales drop. 🛍
Black Friday is nearly here, and while tons of early sales have landed in Canada, some brands are still yet to announce any major deals.
Although Aritzia hasn't shared details of any Black Friday sales as of yet, in previous years, the company has had sales for the retail holiday where you could snag a discount on things like their chic sweaters, leather pants and stylish winter coats.
Ahead of any announcements, here are seven tips for shopping at Aritzia that you can use as soon as deals drop.
Make a list
If you sign up for an Aritzia account (which is free to do) you can save items to your list (called "My List" on the website) so it's easy to go back and find the colour, size and item that you had your eye on.
The list can also be made public, so that others can see the things you've saved — which makes for easy gift shopping!
Know the return policy
Return policies on sale items are sometimes different to the return policies that apply to regular-priced purchases.
According to Aritzia's return policy, sale items purchased online that are marked with a discount of less than 50% can only be returned for a store credit (so no refunds).
Sale items that were purchased in-store, however, are final sale, as are those that are discounted by 50% or more, so make sure you're sure about your products if you're shopping IRL.
Hold off on big purchases
If you're thinking about pulling the trigger on any big purchases at Aritzia (or any purchases at all, for that matter) it might be worth holidng off at least until next week, as Aritzia is likely to have some kind of offer for Black Friday (as past sales have proven).
Thankfully, if you're worried about an item you want selling out, Aritzia lets you know when stock of your item is dwindling, even showing you online when there's only one left.
Sign up to be notified
The best way to get first access to sales is to make an account and sign up for emails from Aritzia.
Not only will you get access to member-only sales, but you'll also be the first to know when discounts go live and new products drop.
Look for the Super Puff
In November 2021, Aritzia had a sale that ran in the days before Black Friday and offered up to 50% off everything from the brand, including coveted items like their Super Puff jackets.
While it's not clear if the same sale will be on for this year (or if the Super Puff will be part of any sales), people on TikTok have said that they've started receiving emails for a Clientele sale for this year, with a preview of the discounts available showing that the Super Puff will be 10% off.
Aritzia's Super Puff jackets are wind-resistant, filled with goose down and rated to as low as -40 C, making them perfectly suited for chilly Canadian winters.
With their basic Super Puff priced at $250, any discount at all is appreciated!
What deals to expect
As mentioned, it's possible that Aritzia will offer similar deals to their 2021 Black Friday sales, which included a sale where you could get up to 50% off everything in the days leading up to Black Friday.
People on TikTok have taken to the app to share emails they received with details about Aritzia's upcoming Clientele sale, with one person sharing a screenshot of brands that will be 10% and 20% off.
Ask Aritzia concierge
Sold out doesn't always mean sold out! A former Aritzia employee shared a TikTok video detailing a great tip for shoppers to find items that are out of stock online.
"If you call or you go into a store, an Aritzia employee can just type in the item number and [...] it'll show the employee everywhere across Canada, or even the U.S., the clothing item is," explains user @tylerpalmieri.
You can also call Aritzia's Concierge and ask them to locate items in-store or order them to your door.