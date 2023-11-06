7 Amazon Black Friday Tips & Tricks To Help You Score The Biggest Deals
Alexa ... bring me the bargains! 🙌
If you're preparing to drop a load of cash during Amazon Canada's 2023 Black Friday event, these shopping hacks and insider tips may help you save some serious money.
The giant retailer has confirmed that this year it will have some impressive deals, with discounts across a range of products, including fashion, electronics, Amazon devices and brands, entertainment and more.
From Friday, November 17, there will be early deals and discounts across the company's website and app, with select offers launching earlier than Black Friday itself (which lands on Friday, November 24 this year).
But, before you add anything to your basket, check out these tips to ensure that you maximize potential savings wherever possible.
Browse in advance
One of the best ways to make sure you don't get a bit lost in all of the Black Friday mayhem is by preparing a shopping list in advance.
You can add items to your basket (without checking out) ahead of November 17, and check back on the day and throughout the ten days of discounts to see if your saved products have been reduced in price.
If they haven't, you can use similar search terms on the big day to see if any other styles or brands have been reduced instead.
It's a good idea to do all of your research, browsing and list-making ahead of Black Friday if you have specific things you want to buy, to avoid getting side-tracked by big deals on things you don't actually want.
Get a Prime account
Shoppers with an Amazon Prime account will be able to get early access to select Lightning Deals throughout the holiday season, which means you can get first dibs on limited stock and additional savings.
Lightning Deals can be found on the Amazon website.
Prime members also get free delivery on most orders, which can save you money if you're regularly forking out for shipping.
Preview the deals
Amazon Canada has already shared a sneak peek into the types of products and brands that will be discounted as of November 17, 2023.
If you're looking for something in particular, or are hoping to compare offers from different retailers, take a look at what's going to get cheaper in advance so you know where to check when the prices drop.
Download the app
From November 17 through until November 27, bargain-hunters will be able to find discounts across the company's website, but there are several ways to shop.
If you don't want to spend hours scrolling through Amazon's website on Black Friday, how about using the app instead? It's pretty user friendly and might be preferable if you're shopping via a handheld device.
That's not all. You can also ask your Amazon device, "Alexa, what are my deals?" for a rundown on what's on offer on a day-to-day basis.
Get free shipping without Prime
It's still possible to get free shipping on Amazon Canada, even if you're not a Prime member.
If you spend $35 or more on eligible items, you won't actually need to pay anything for delivery straight to your home.
Use Amazon coupons
Yup, you read that right! Amazon Canada actually has a page full of coupons that can be used to reduce the cost of your online orders.
This means you can get even more discounts on eligible items on Black Friday, across departments like electronics, fashion, beauty, toys, home and more.
Pay less for Prime
If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, you can test it out for one month for free.
Those hoping to get all their holiday shopping ASAP could even utilize the trial period to get free shipping for a whole month, before cancelling at no cost.
After the trial ends, a Prime membership costs $9.99 per month (plus applicable taxes). It's cheaper if you pay for a whole year upfront at $99, which works out to be $8.25 each month.
It's more affordable for students, who can get six months totally free right now. After this, it costs $4.99 per month for the same services.
This article has been updated since it was first published in November 2021.