Step Aside, Black Friday: What To Buy Every Month Of The Year In Canada For Maximum Savings
Get clued up on the best time of year to shop and save in Canada.👇🛍️
If you've been counting down the days until Canada's best Black Friday sales kick in, hold up!
Although Black Friday in Canada does offer a whole host of deep discounts and sales from major brands and retailers, it's not always necessarily the best time to shop for all products.
For example, while you might be able to find cheap electronics and gadgets during the Black Friday sales period, there may be better deals for other items at different times throughout the year.
In fact, you can find deals and discounts on pretty much anything if you're prepared to shop tactically and wait until the perfect time of year to buy it.
Those who get clued up on Canada's typical sales and discount calendar could save themselves thousands of dollars across the course of the year – and it couldn't be easier.
Here's a look at the best time of year to buy products in Canada – from electronics and home essentials, to holiday decor, candy, towels and even homes!
January
New year, new savings! While it's true that many shoppers take a breather after the holiday spending frenzy, January can actually be a goldmine for those in the know, with impressive discounts and sales just waiting to be discovered.
As winter tightens its grip, stores start clearing space for their upcoming spring collections, making it the ideal time to score deals on winter apparel like cozy coats, warm sweaters and sturdy boots.
But that's not all. January is the peak season for fitness resolutions and savvy shoppers can capitalize on this by finding discounts on fitness equipment such as treadmills, weights, workout attire, gym memberships and athletic footwear, as retailers cater to the New Year's resolution crowd.
January is also a great time to stock up on holiday supplies. While it might seem strange to purchase wrapping paper, crackers, candy and decorations right after the holidays, this is when you're most likely to find significant price reductions as stores work to clear their Christmas stock.
For those willing to patiently scour the clearance racks post-Christmas, there are sometimes really impressive deals on leftover toys and electronics from the holiday period too.
And don't forget to keep an eye out for "white sales," a common January sales strategy where department stores offer discounts on sheets, towels and comforters.
Finally, if you're in the market for a new home, January is a good time to see what's on the market. Sellers are typically more motivated to accept lower offers during the slow season, making it an excellent time to try your luck with a cheeky proposition.
February
Love might be in the air in February, but so are the discounts. Ahead of Valentine's Day, you might end up forking out extra for items like chocolates and roses, but once the 14th has come and gone, you'll find big reductions on everything love-themed.
For example, look out for cheaper candy, decorations and snuggly plushies. Sure, it's not as romantic buying these gifts a whole year in advance – but you'll certainly save a few bucks.
February is also a discount treasure trove for tech enthusiasts. Keep your eyes peeled for markdowns on TVs and entertainment systems ahead of the Super Bowl. You might also find TV and computer sales spilling over from January into February, so keep checking the clearance sections of your go-to stores for the best possible deals.
In February, winter essentials usually reach their rock-bottom prices. Keep an eye out for unbeatable deals on coats, boots, and sweaters.
You can also score huge discounts on snowblowers, space heaters, and winter sports gear like snowboards, skis, and snow sport attire as stores make way for incoming spring inventory,.
March
March isn't necessarily the most exciting month for shoppers looking to save money, but there are still discounts to be found.
Look for markdowns on cleaning supplies and paper products as retailers entice shoppers with spring cleaning offers and deals. You might also spot reductions on items like vacuums and carpet cleaners.
If you're both lucky and patient, you can also stumble upon the best of the best discounts on winter apparel. This is the time of year when retailers get serious about clearing out their winter inventory and prices can get really cheap, although it's worth noting that what's left on the racks by March often includes less-common sizes (like very small shoe sizes, for example) or more unique styles and vibrant colours.
April
Again, April isn't the most exciting time for big deals and discounts, but those really committed to saving can still find a good deal.
With the arrival of spring, many stores look to capitalize on the warmer weather and offer enticing deals on gardening supplies, outdoor furniture and grills.
Those itching to get back into the great outdoors should keep an eye out for discounts on outdoor gear too, like camping equipment, bikes and other similar products.
You could also be on the lookout for Easter clearance sales. After the holiday, you can score great deals on Easter-themed decorations, chocolates and more – which is perfect for those who enjoy planning ahead for next year's celebrations.
May
Towards the end of May, retailers start to roll out their summer fashion collections, so you can expect to find discounts on spring apparel collections.
This is a good month to look out for more "white sale" events too, where you can find good deals on bedding, towels and other linens.
Appliances, including refrigerators, also typically get discounted around this time of year, as it's when new models are released. So, if you need an upgrade, head to your nearest appliance store to see what's happening come mid-May.
June
As June rolls around, stock your pantry with barbecue essentials like hot dogs, condiments, and paper plates. Retailers dish out discounts on these must-have items towards the start of the summer season, so don't hang around if you want to get the best deals.
And, speaking of barbecues, this is also the prime time to score a deal on a brand-new grill. Barbecue grills are generously discounted around June, just in time for sun-soaked cookouts at home.
You should also check on your gym membership around now too. With summer's warm weather encouraging outdoor workouts, gyms often roll out membership discounts to entice you back inside during the sunny season.
July
In July, Canadian shoppers can look forward to some of the year's most exciting deals and discounts during Amazon Prime Day.
This 48-hour online extravaganza typically boasts hefty price reductions on a vast range of products, including goods from both small businesses and well-known brands.
But the savings don't stop there. It's important to note that often other major retailers join the fray, offering equally competitive deals around the same time. Keep your eyes peeled for tempting offers from retail giants like Walmart, Best Buy, Canadian Tire and more.
August
Towards the end of August is the perfect time to stock up on all of the seasonal items you've needed all summer – but that you never got around to buying.
As the end of the summer draws closer, expect to find good deals on warm-weather merchandise like bathing suits, patio furniture and backyard products like lawn mowers and grills, as retailers eagerly mark down seasonal items ahead of the fall.
But that's not all, as August can also be a hidden gem for indoor furniture deals. Stores are clearing space for the new season's inventory and therefore marking down items, making it an ideal time to furnish your home with the stylish pieces that you were waiting to splurge on.
September
First on the September shopping list is summer clothing. With the seasonal sun now beginning to set, stores make room for their autumn attire, which means summer clothing goes on clearance. It's the perfect time to stock up on warm-weather favourites and save big ahead of next year.
What's more, gardening enthusiasts will find September to be a green-thumb paradise. Look for markdowns on bulbs, shrubs and trees as garden centers clear out their summer inventory to make way for fall plantings.
September is also a great time to look for those last reductions on items like bicycles, lawnmowers, barbecues and other outdoor products that get used a whole lot less during the fall and winter months.
When it comes to tech, September is typically when Apple unveils its latest iPhone and other products. This is often followed by price reductions on previous models, making it an ideal time to upgrade your device if you don't mind an older or second-hand device.
October
With summer officially in the rear view mirror and winter approaching, retailers often start to offer discounts on autumn clothing collections by the end of October. It's the perfect time to cozy up in stylish sweaters and warm jackets without breaking the bank.
In the world of electronics, October can be pretty exciting. Tech companies often unveil their new products ahead of the gift-buying season, which can lead to price drops on previous models. Keep an eye out for discounts on laptops, smartphones and other gadgets as manufacturers make room for the latest products.
As Halloween approaches, don't miss out on potential spooky savings. October is generally when you'll find deals on costumes, decorations and candy for your haunted festivities – but wait until the last few days of the month to get rock-bottom clearance prices.
November
November marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season and it's a month that many bargain-loving Canadian shoppers eagerly anticipate. Two key events, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, take center stage, offering incredible deals and discounts on a wide array of items.
Black Friday, which falls on the Friday following American Thanksgiving, is known for its in-store shopping frenzy. Retailers across Canada join in, offering steep discounts on a variety of products. This is the time to hunt for deals on big-ticket items like TVs, computers, phones, and both small and large household appliances.
If you prefer online shopping or want to continue bargain-hunting from the comfort of your home, Cyber Monday, which follows Black Friday, is for you. Most retailers now extend their sales online, offering discounts on a huge range of items, including electronics and tech, as well as clothing, furniture, toys and more.
But the savings don't stop there. November also brings deals on items that align with the changing seasons. As temperatures drop, you can find discounts on heaters, cozy blankets and winter clothing.
Finally, if you missed out on spooky treats, November often features Halloween candy clearance sales, allowing you to satisfy your sweet tooth at a fraction of the previous cost.
December
Without a doubt, December is the biggest month of shopping and there are deals and discounts pretty much everywhere you look.
Many of the sales that started on Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue throughout the holidays, which means you can continue to shop for major discounts on items like toys, tools, electronics and appliances.
Of course, as soon as Boxing Day comes around, you can also expect to pay a whole lot less (often at least 50% less) for seasonal items like decorations, wrapping paper, ornaments, artificial trees and seasonal fixings. These will get even cheaper as January approaches, but you may be left with less choice if you do decide to hold off.
If you're prepared to face the crowds and explore in-person sales on the 26th, look for discounts on anything still on your must-buy list, including cosmetics, furniture, appliances, electronics, fashion, toys and more.
Happy shopping (and saving), Canada!