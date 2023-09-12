6 Canadian Stores Where You Can Get Big Discounts By Negotiating & Buying Gently Used Items
If you're looking for deals and discounts there are a few Canadian stores with some unique ways that you to save money on things like electronics, home furniture, and other accessories.
There are stores in Canada where you can actually negotiate prices and also get big discounts on items that have been gently used or have small imperfections.
Really, you just have to know where to shop and, more specifically, where to look.
There are some great options for saving money on your shopping essentials, so let's take a look at six Canadian stores where some of these big discounts are available, either by way of negotiating or buying items that have been previously opened or gently used.
You might just find your way to scoring a great deal at some of these Canadian retailers!
HomeSense
Did you know that prices at HomeSense stores in Canada can be negotiable?
While the off-price retailer already offers traditionally lower prices on items for just about every room in your house, you can try to negotiate to pay below the sticker price.
All you have to do is ask to speak to a manager. I know because I've done it myself.
A few years ago, I bought a kitchen table from HomeSense and was able to negotiate $20 off the listed price after noticing a (very) small scratch on the table surface.
All it took was politely asking the manager if they'd be willing to reduce the price because of the wear I noticed on the item, and they offered me a discount.
The best part was the scratch really wasn't too noticeable and was something I could easily cover with a tablecloth or table runner.
The only catch is that sometimes products at HomeSense are marked as clearance and if you notice any marks or scratches on those items it's less likely a manager will be willing to give you any more of a discount since the price of the item has already been reduced.
IKEA
While you won't have any luck trying to negotiate prices at IKEA, there is one area of the store that's perfect to shop at if you're hunting for deals.
IKEA's As-Is section is typically on the main floor of every store and generally in an area where customers walk by as they make their way to pay for their items.
The furniture items for sale here are sold at "competitive prices" because they've either been returned through IKEA's Sellback Program, the products are set to be discontinued, or they have "minor aesthetic damages."
You'll find different items every time you look here, from mirrors to bedside tables, chairs, and even dining room sets.
But, this section isn't solely for in-person shopping.
You can also shop on IKEA's website for As-Is items by store and even reserve products to be picked up later.
Best Buy
From shopping products As-Is to Open Box, in comes Best Buy as the next Canadian retailer that can offer some surprisingly enticing discounts.
Open Box products at Best Buy are advertised as being "like new" and sold at "amazing discount prices."
The gently used items include several electronics from smartphones to TVs, laptops, and even home appliances, all of which Best Buy ensures have been verified to be working properly.
Open Box Best Buy items also come with a one-year warranty.
The discounts vary depending on the product but include potential savings of $50 on an Apple Watch, $100 off a pair of Apple Airpods Pro, $150 off a PlayStation 5 Console, or $300 off an ASUS gaming laptop.
Winners
@annemanyi
How to Save $$$ @ Winners #bargainshopper #lifehack #winnerscanada #homesensecanada #marshalls #tiktokcanada #blacktiktokcommunity #budgetingtips
Under the same family as Homesense, Winners offers shoppers some unique ways to save which includes a bit of price negotiation.
According to TikToker annemanyi there are situations when shopping at Winners where you can get items for cheaper than the listed price, simply by asking a cashier.
In her video, the TikToker advised shoppers to ask, "Can this item be further reduced?"
While it's not a guarantee you'll get a discount every time, you might be lucky enough to score an extra sale from time to time.
It never hurts to ask!
Structube
If you're on the hunt for some nicer furniture without the potential aesthetic flaws you could find in IKEA's As-Is section, Structube just might have what you're looking for.
The contemporary and modern home furniture store has an Open Box section just like Best Buy!
Structube advertises its Open Box section as an opportunity for shoppers to buy a brand new item with "minor imperfections" at a 'fraction of the price," but the deals come with a heads up that the items are "available in limited quantities and are going fast."
Unlike some of the other retailers on this list that have various levels of discounts available depending on the product, Structube offers 25% off all of its Open Box items.
Wayfair
One final option for you to search for deals and discounts on furniture is online at Wayfair Canada.
The Wayfair Open Box Deals section offers a long list of varying discounts on any type of home furniture product you can think of.
Wayfair describes its Open Box items as being in "like-new condition" and ensures the products have been inspected by its returns department, which it said makes "every effort to look for any indication that the item is defective, damaged or will not work."
The most obvious advantage of searching through Wayfair's Open Box Deals is just how many items are available at a discounted price. There were upwards of 7,000 products listed at the time this article was written.
You can click on each individual product to see how much it would cost brand new and how much of a deal you're getting by taking advantage of Wayfair's Open Box Deal.
We hope this list gave you some insights and new ideas of ways you can save money when you go on your next shopping spree for furniture, electronics, and other accessories!
