9 Of The Most Canadian Stores, Brands & Retailers All Newcomers Need To Try At Least Once
You can save money at a lot of these spots too! 🤑
There are so many Canadian stores, brands and retailers that have become synonymous with this country and are considered the "most Canadian."
So, every newcomer to Canada should try out these spots at least once, even if it's just to see what all the hype is about.
That includes retailers like Tim Hortons, Canadian Tire, Dollarama, Roots and more!
If the stores being some of the most Canadian brands isn't enough of a draw, you can save money too because a few are value and discount retailers.
Also, some of these retailers offer discounts for first-time shoppers when you sign up for mailing lists as well.
Now, without further ado, let's dive into some of the most Canadian stores, brands and retailers that all newcomers should try at least once.
Roots
Roots is an apparel brand that was founded in Toronto back in 1973 and inspired by the wilderness of Algonquin Provincial Park.
It is easily recognizable by the beaver logo featured on most of the retailer's clothing.
"The beaver is emblematic of qualities we admire in true community-builders: they are resourceful and industrious. We believe in always working to make our communities a better place," Roots said. "Since the very beginning, the beaver has served as our beloved icon and an expression of our love for nature, and our home, Canada."
Also, you might recognize this retailer by its salt and pepper sweats which are a Roots signature.
To save money at Roots, you can refer a friend and you'll both get $20 off when they make their first purchase. All you have to do for the discount is enter your email online to get the link to share with your friend!
Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons is one of the most Canadian brands there is and it has pretty much become synonymous with this country.
It was co-founded by Tim Horton, a Canadian hockey player who spent most of his NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the first Tim Hortons location opened in Hamilton, Ontario back in 1964.
Since that very first time the doors opened, people have been able to order coffee and donuts from Tim Hortons.
Currently, you can get coffee, tea, iced capps, donuts, Timbits, bagels, breakfast sandwiches and more at locations across the country.
If you're going to be ordering from Tim Hortons a lot and want to save money, the Tims Rewards loyalty program lets you earn 10 points for every $1 you spend.
Then, you can cash those points in for free donuts, cookies, coffee, tea, bagels, Timbits, breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, loaded bowls, wraps and more.
Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire is an automotive, hardware, sports, leisure and housewares retailer in Canada.
At locations across the country, you can shop for tools and hardware, appliances, furniture, home decor, electronics, cleaning supplies, lighting, sports and recreation, outdoor living and more.
There is also Canadian Tire money, a loyalty program that you earn "money" with whenever you make purchases and can be redeemed for a discount when you buy products.
HomeSense
HomeSense is a Canadian discount retailer with products like kitchenware, accent furniture, lighting, rugs, wall art, bedding, home decor, kids toys, storage supplies, pet supplies and more.
Since it's an "off-price retailer," products are typically marked down 20% to 60% lower than regular prices at other retailers.
That also means HomeSense generally doesn't have promotions, sales or coupons because prices are already cheaper.
Also, unlike other stores, new products at HomeSense come in several times a week so you can pretty much find different items every time you shop!
This retailer originated in Canada in the early 2000s and then expanded to the U.S. and Europe after that.
Hudson's Bay
Hudson's Bay, also known as The Bay, is a Canadian department store that's all over the country.
It's the flagship brand of the Hudson's Bay Company, which was founded in 1680, and the first Hudson's Bay department store opened in 1913.
There are products available like clothing, shoes, accessories, handbags, jewelry, watches, makeup and skincare, appliances, kitchen essentials, bed and bath, home decor, furniture and more.
When you shop at The Bay for the first time, you can get a discount by signing up for emails online before you shop.
Then, you'll get $10 off your first order that's $50 or more.
Dollarama
Dollarama is a Canadian value retailer — with more than 1,000 locations across the country — that has products priced from just over $1 to $5.
It was founded by a third-generation Canadian retailer and entrepreneur with just one store in Quebec back in 1992.
You can shop for items like cleaning supplies, home decor, kitchen items, food, health and beauty items, office supplies, hardware, party supplies, electronics, toys and pet supplies.
Winners
Winners is a Canadian discount retailer that was founded in Toronto back in the '80s.
Just like HomeSense, Winners is an "off-price retailer" so items are usually 20% to 60% cheaper than other stores, including department stores.
So, you typically won't be able to find promotions, sales or coupons at this retailer.
Winners has clothing, footwear, accessories, jewelry, beauty items, furniture and houseware products.
Bulk Barn
Bulk Barn is a Canadian bulk foods store that has more than 3,000 products like baking ingredients, candy, cereal, grains, chocolate, coffee and tea, and cookies.
You can also find dried fruit, fillings and spreads, nuts, pasta and rice, spices, sugar and flour, vitamins and supplements, and more.
If you shop at Bulk Barn once and want to keep going back but also want to save a bit more money, you can get a 15% discount by bringing in your own reusable container on Sundays!
Zellers
Zellers is another discount store that is also one of the most Canadian retailers.
While it was out of business for a while, Zellers was brought back in 2023 and there are now more than 20 locations within Hudson's Bay stores.
It offers home living, toys, kids and babies, men's and women's clothing, pets, and wellness products.
Since making sure that shoppers get the best deals every day is a priority at Zellers, there aren't any sales or discounts. Items are always at a cheaper price just like at HomeSense and Winners.
Zellers also has its own in-house brand which offers design-led items at lower prices.