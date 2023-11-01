A Newcomer To Canada Experienced Snow For The First Time & His Reaction Is The Purest Thing
"Yes, now finally I'm in Canada." ❄️ 🇨🇦
A newcomer to Canada has experienced one of the joys of the winter season and his reaction is the sweetest thing.
On Monday, October 30, the account @peterandmarie, who describe themselves as an interracial Canadian and Ugandan couple sharing their love story and community in Uganda, posted a TikTok of Peter marvelling at seeing snow in Canada for the very first time.
"What is going on this morning?" Marie asks.
"Oh my god, I'm so, so happy to see the snow, my first time. This is the real snow," Peter says before laughing with joy.
"Yes, now finally I'm in Canada," he continues. "This is what we call Canada. Oh my god. It looks beautiful. It's so white. Oh my god."
"I'm so happy. Nice to meet you," he says to the snow as he leans in to greet it, which is almost unbearably cute.
Peter pats at the snow a little bit more before picking up a clump and bringing it towards his mouth.
"It's more like ice," comments Marie.
As the snow/ice touches his tongue, he startles and drops it. We've all been there!
@peterandmarie
@PETER ROCK CBM. Seeing snow for the first time in Canada 🇨🇦❄️🥶 #firstsnow #seeingsnowforfirsttime #ugandanincanada #canadawinterlife #interracialfamily
Over in the comments, many chimed in on how darn pure Peter's reaction to the winter phenomenon is.
"People coming here and seeing snow for the first time is such a huge delight. It’s so heartwarming," wrote one person. "Welcome!!!! Bundle up!"
"Can we protect him at all cost??? That was so cute!" said another.
"Let’s check his enthusiasm around February," commented another, with the TikTokers saying they would definitely be sharing that update.
Enjoy, Peter — and don't forget to try out tobogganing, maple taffy and all the other joys that Canadian winter brings!
