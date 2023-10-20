12 Stores In Canada Where You Can Get Big Discounts Without Having To Wait For A Sale
You could be missing out on savings if you haven't signed up for mailing lists!
You might not know it but a lot of stores in Canada offer deals on products and purchases that are so simple and easy to get.
Just by signing up for a retailer's mailing list, you can get a discount instantly delivered to your inbox or messages app so you don't have to wait for a sale.
You could be missing out on so many savings whether you're shopping for clothes, shoes, wellness products, kitchen supplies, home decor, and other products.
So many stores with locations in Canada have first-time mailing list sign-up discounts including Bath & Body Works, Kitchen Stuff Plus, UNIQLO, Adidas, Roots, Designer Shoe Warehouse and more.
There are deals of 10% off, 15% off and 20% off along with savings that are $10 off, $15 off and $20 off.
So, if you're looking to save money when shopping, here are stores in Canada that offer you discounts just for signing up to get emails or texts!
Roots
With Roots, there is a "give $20, get $20" discount you can get when you refer a friend to shop at the retailer.
Once your friend makes their first purchase, you'll both get $20 off.
You have to enter your email to get the link that you need to share with your friend. That's also how you'll get the discount.
This Canadian retailer offers sweatshirts, sweatpants, activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, outerwear and lounge sets along with leather bags, wallets and accessories.
Kitchen Stuff Plus
You can get a coupon from Kitchen Stuff Plus for 20% off an item that's purchased in-store when you sign up for the retailer's newsletter.
Emails will also include exclusive deals, offers, coupons and event information.
Kitchen Stuff Plus is a housewares and home decor retailer that sells products like appliances, dishes, furniture, kitchen tools, and more.
American Eagle
If you shop at American Eagle or want to see what the retailer has to offer, you can get 10% off when you sign up for emails.
This deal is only valid for new subscribers though.
Emails will also get you insider access, new arrivals, style tips and more.
At American Eagle, you can shop for tops, jeans, shorts, bottoms, dresses, loungewear, jackets and other clothes.
Bath & Body Works
You can get 20% off your next purchase at Bath & Body Works and free shipping on $50 orders when you sign up for emails.
This offer is for first-time subscribers only and it will be emailed to you within 72 hours of you confirming your email subscription.
Emails will also give access to exclusive offers and special events.
You can shop for single-wick and three-wick candles, room sprays and mists, hand soaps and sanitizers, perfumes, body wash and shower gel, moisturizers and aromatherapy.
Saje
When you sign up for Saje's mailing list for the first time, you can get a special discount of 10% off a purchase.
But that deal only applies to items that are regular-priced, not ones that are on sale.
Emails will also get you wellness tips, news and exclusive offers.
Saje offers products like diffusers, essential oils, home care, body care, skincare and natural remedies for stress, headaches, colds and allergies.
UNIQLO
UNIQLO is offering $10 off your next order that's $75 or more when you sign up to get text messages from the retailer.
When receiving text messages, standard message and data rates could apply.
You can buy clothing for almost any occasion at UNIQLO, including both casual and workwear.
H&M
With H&M, you can get 15% off your next order by signing up to receive emails and texts.
That will get you first access to deals, new arrivals, special events and more as well.
Also, when you're signing up, you can select what your preference is — which means what you'd like to get emails and texts about — either women, men, kid/baby or H&M Home.
Not only can you buy clothing but the retailer also sells home decor items, beauty products and sports apparel.
Crate & Barrel
If you're not able to buy items from Crate & Barrel all the time but want to shop there with a discount, you can save 15% off full-priced items when signing up for emails and texts.
But the discount code is only available for new subscribers.
You just have to submit your email and phone number, which means message and data rates could apply.
You'll also get alerts about new items, sales and more.
Crate & Barrel sells furniture, cookware, appliances, bedding, lighting, decor and more.
Adidas
If you're looking to find deals that Adidas is offering, you sign up for the retailer's mailing list with your email address and get a 15% discount.
With the athletic apparel and footwear retailer, you can find clothing, shoes and accessories for everyday living and for sports.
Mark's
When you join the Mark's email community, you'll also receive $15 off for your next purchase that's a total of $50 or more.
All you need to do is enter your email and your postal code to sign up.
Emails also offer exclusive information about sales, special events, upcoming deals, new products and services, and new arrivals every season.
This Canadian retailer has clothing, shoes and accessories along with workwear, which includes work boots.
RW&CO
When you sign up for emails with RW&CO, you will instantly be able to take advantage of benefits like 10% off your first order.
Also, you can personalize what kind of content you want to receive communications about.
You can buy clothing, including maternity items, and housewares from RW&CO.
Designer Shoe Warehouse
Designer Shoe Warehouse has a welcome offer for email sign-ups that gives you $10 off a qualifying purchase with a unique offer code.
It could take up to four days for you to receive the offer code by email.
There is a limit of one redemption per customer but the discount is valid at participating stores in Canada and online for purchases that are $10 or more before tax.
Also, you can get 10% off your next online order by signing up for texts from Designer Shoe Warehouse.
This retailer sells shoes and fashion accessories.
All offers and discounts are valid at the time of publishing.
