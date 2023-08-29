I Shopped At Hudson's Bay Outlet For Home Decor & Clothes & The Deals Are Fire (PHOTOS)
Discounts on top of discounts are my love language. 💰
I love a good deal, so when I found out there was a new Hudson's Bay Outlet not too far from my Toronto apartment, I knew exactly how I wanted to spend my Saturday.
Located at Eglinton Square in Scarborough, The Bay Outlet has taken over the area of what used to just be The Bay at the GTA shopping centre.
In a press release about the new location, the company boasted that the outlet would have "extreme savings" and outlet deals and prices on items ranging from home decor to clothing, accessories and footwear.
With this in mind, I knew I was going to be tempted to pick up a few items, so I very sternly told myself I wasn't going to be buying anything.
Spoiler alert: I failed.
I arrived at the store on a Saturday afternoon and it was pretty busy, so I got to sorting through the deals right away and I definitely was not disappointed.
The prices
A sign explaining the colour coded system. Right: The sparkly top I bought.
Given that The Bay can sometimes be a little pricey due to the fact that they carry brand names, I was pleasantly surprised by the deep discounts.
After doing a quick browse, I found a sparkly top I was really into and saw it was on sale from its regular price of $69 down to $33.96. I was totally happy to pay that price, but I was shocked when I went to check out and found it was actually only $16.98.
Although the prices of items are already marked down on the tags, some of them have extra coloured stickers on them which denote even further savings at checkout. In the case of the sparkly shirt, it had a light blue circular sticker on it meaning it was an extra 50% off the lowest price.
In total, I saved over $50 on the top that was easily worth that amount to me, and I'm already planning on heading back to scoop up even more items now that I'm aware of the extra discount.
The clothing
A sparkly party dress. Right: A moose onesie.
Given that it's an outlet sale, I was expecting the items to be a little picked over but was impressed with the selection of pieces available.
Fancy dress clothes, activewear, intimates, casual wear, business attire — it's all there for men and women, including a decent selection of plus-size clothing, which I was pleased to see.
That sparkly dress pictured above initially cost $210 but was reduced to about $136, while the moose onesie was originally $84 down to $50. I'm not sure if there would be further reductions on those pieces at the register, but both those prices are pretty decent on their own, in my opinion.
Granted, there isn't as thorough of a selection as you'd find in a typical HBC store — for instance, if you're looking specifically for a straight leg black pant with a high waist in a size 12, chances are you're not going to find exactly that. But you will find something close to that and for a pretty good price.
The clothing selection kind of reminds me of what it's like when I go cross-border shopping in the U.S. at Burlington or Marshalls. You just need to be prepared to sift through the racks, have some patience, and in the words of my incredibly wise four-year-old cousin, "You get what you get and you don't get upset."
The home decor
A comfy-looking sofa chair. Right: A scented candles.
Next up was my favourite bit: home decor. While the first floor of The Bay Outlet was devoted mainly to clothes and shoes, the second floor was all things home-related.
Do I need more nonsense in my house? No. Am I constantly internally reckoning with myself on why I need more candles? Yes.
While I did see several pieces I was tempted by, like that Fresh Balsam candle that smells deliciously perfect for fall, I managed to restrain myself.
I was a little surprised to see furniture for sale, and the prices are seriously good. That squishy-looking chair pictured above was on clearance from $1699 down to $499.96, which is over $1000 in savings (!).
I also spotted a funky purple sectional on clearance from $2399 down to $958.96.
Once again, you might not find exactly what it is you're looking for, but if you've got an open mind you could end up picking up your new favourite item to lounge on after a long day of doom-scrolling on TikTok.
The other bits
An OXO frying pan. Right: A pair of pink high heels.
Other items on sale included kitchenware such as pots, pans and tableware, as well as children's clothing and shoes. I'm personally less interested in those items, but the prices seemed quite reasonable.
The OXO frying pan pictured above was on sale from $99 down to $75 while the pink stilettos were originally $75 and on sale at $45, plus an extra 40% off each item.
The overall experience
Items decorated with HBC stripes.
I thoroughly enjoyed shopping at The Bay Outlet and found it to exceed my expectations both in what was offered and how good the prices were.
I'll absolutely be going back, particularly as the company notes that there will be new arrivals every other week, meaning that "there is never a shortage of undiscovered deals and hidden gems waiting to be discovered."
"Transforming our Eglinton Square location into an outlet store for customers creates a fun and unique shopping destination, distinct from the Hudson's Bay full-line experience," says the press release, and I'd have to say I absolutely agree.
The Bay Outlet
The outside of The Bay Outlet at Eglinton Square.
Price: Prices vary
Address: 1 Eglinton Square, Toronto, ON M1L 2K2
Why You Need To Go: To get in on some seriously discounted clothes, home decor and other goods.
