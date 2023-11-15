Toronto Wedding Dress Shop Kleinfeld Is Closing At Hudson's Bay & Gowns Are On Sale From $199
Say yes to the prices.
If you're in the process of trying to say yes to a wedding gown, you might want to check out the massive sale that Kleinfeld is having in downtown Toronto's Hudson's Bay.
The iconic bridal retailer is closing up shop at The Bay and they currently have over 1,000 sample dresses starting at just $199.
Brides and shoppers can browse through dresses from designers such as Vera Wang, Pnina Tornai, Reem Acra, Rosa Clara, Eve of Milady and many more, with select designers on offer at up to 50% off.
Because it is a sample sale, stock is limited, but the dresses range from bridal sizes 8, 10, and 12 and there is also a selection of plus sizes, starting at size 18.
As well as designer gowns, you can score up to 50% on select accessories, veils and shoes, so you might be able to pick up your entire bridal look at just a fraction of the price you would have ordinarily paid.
The last day of the sample sale is December 31, 2023, so if you want to get your hands on discounted items you'll want to hurry.
A selection of bridal gowns from Kleinfeld's at The Bay in the Eaton Centre. Hudson's Bay
Hudson's Bay recommends reserving an appointment to guarantee your admission to the sale as they believe it's going to be a busy couple of weeks, and while walk-ins are welcome, entry is not assured.
With prices this good, you'll likely find yourself saying yes to the deals! Happy shopping!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.