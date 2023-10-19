Bath & Body Works Is Offering Free Three-Wick Candles In Canada & You Can Get New Holiday Scents
Christmas trees, hot cocoa, peppermint cookies, and more! 🎄❄️
Attention Bath & Body Works shoppers, three-wick candles are available for free in Canada right now!
With this sale, not only can you save money on candles but you can also find new and classic holiday scents.
The retailer is offering a buy one, get one free deal for a limited time so you only have a couple of days to shop if you want to get the discount.
You can shop the sale both in-store across the country and through Bath & Body Work's online store in Canada.
Bath & Body Works three-wick candles regularly cost $27.50 so with this buy one, get one free deal, you'll be saving almost $30!
You can shop the buy one, get one free sale from October 19, 2023, at 6 a.m. ET to October 23, 2023, at 5:59 a.m. ET.
If you want to get this deal in-store, it's available at all Bath & Body Works locations in Canada and no coupon is required.
All you have to do is bring the three-wick candles you want to the checkout counter and you'll get the discount.
If you're shopping with the Canadian online store, add two regular-priced candles to your shopping bag and then the promotion will automatically be applied during checkout.
While you're getting savings on the candles, you'll still have to pay for shipping and handling.
That's because those fees will still apply to any free items in your bag when shopping online.
Bath & Body Works has just put out a bunch of holiday scents, including new fragrances for the season that you can get with this sale.
Those new three-wick candle scents are Winter Pear Forest, Raspberry Thumbprint, Spiced Citrus Grove, Cocoa-Roasted Chestnuts, Birchwood Orchard, and Golden Berry Mistletoe.
You can shop for classic holiday candles as well like Vanilla Bean Noel, Winter Candy Apple, Fresh Balsam, Vanilla Birch, Merry Cookie, Hot Cocoa & Cream, Peppermint Sugar Cookie, Frosted Cranberry, The Perfect Christmas, and more.
You can still get fall-scented candles including Flannel, Leaves, Pumpkin Apple, Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla, Spiced Apple Toddy, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Champagne Apple & Honey, White Pumpkin, and more.
There are classic aromas available as well like Champagne Toast, Vanilla Bean, Peach Bellini, Lakeside Morning, Sugared Lemon Zest, Strawberry Pound Cake, and Eucalyptus Mint.
So, if you're looking to save money on these three-wick candles for the holiday season, you only have a limited time to get the discount.