Bath & Body Works Employees Shared Their Best Shopping Hacks & What Their Favourite Scents Are
Do you know how you can save money with price adjustments? 👀
If you shop at Bath & Body Works, employees have shared hacks about shopping sales, using coupons and what scents are the best.
You'll probably want to take note of these tips, whether you're shopping in Canada or the U.S., because you could save some money!
Since there are so many products available at the retailer — like candles, perfumes, soaps, moisturizers, hand sanitizers, wallflowers, body scrubs, and more — that means there is a lot you need to know about.
You can find so many tips, tricks and hacks from employees on TikTok that could change the way you shop.
That includes using coupons to save money, best scents, worst fragrances, shopping sales, and getting the most out of candles.
So, here are some tips, hacks and recommendations from Mckynlee Beth, @mckynleebeth, and Maggie, @maggfrench, who have both worked at Bath & Body Works!
Getting the most out of candles
@maggfrench
PART 19 #bathandbody #bathandbodyworks #tipsfromabathandbodyworksemployee #candlemaking #bathandbodyworkshack #bbw
Did you know that there's actually a proper way to burn candles?
Well, ex-Bath & Body Works employee @maggfrench shared that "candles have memory and when you first light a candle you want to make sure that the wax burns all the way to the edge and then blow it out."
You should also make sure you do this every time you light a candle.
"If you don't let it go all the way to the edge like I said, candles have memory and your candles will start to tunnel."
That means the wax will only melt around the wick and not all the way to the edge so you're left with what looks like a tunnel in the middle of the candle.
"Take better care of your candles," the TikToker said.
Also, @maggfrench noted that you should always trim the wicks and read the instructions on the bottom of the candle to find out how long you're supposed to keep it lit.
You'll be able to get the most out of your candles that way and not waste the money you spent on them!
Shopping sales
@maggfrench
SAS is upon us! Part 17! #bathandbodyworks #tipsfromabathandbodyworksemployee #bathandbody #semiannualsale #sas #bathandbodyworkshack
The first tip this TikToker has for shopping the semi-annual sale at Bath & Body Works is to shop at multiple stores.
"Not every store is going to get the same products in and you never know what they sold throughout the season so if you're looking for a specific, call a store, see if they have it in stock and then go pick it up," @maggfrench said.
Then, you need to just "wait," according to the ex-Bath & Body Works employee.
"If you wait, throughout the sale things drop in price so something that is maybe 50% off in the beginning is going to end up being 75% off."
But, if you can't wait and then notice the item you purchased had a price drop after you bought it, this former employee recommended doing a price adjustment.
You can get a one-time price adjustment from the original selling price to the current selling price within 14 days after the date of the original purchase.
To receive a price adjustment for online purchases, find your order number and the current selling price online then contact Bath & Body Works.
If you bought an item in-store, take your original receipt to a Bath & Body Works store and request a price adjustment.
Also, you can get the products you want by waiting to see when they're put out in store since not every single item can fit on the shelves during the sale so displays are constantly being refreshed.
Using coupons
@maggfrench
We’re back with more tips! #bathandbodyworks #tipsfromabathandbodyworksemployee #bathandbody #bathandbodyworkscoupon #coupons #fragrance #bathandbodyworkshack #bathandbodycandles
@maggfrench posted a video about saving money by using coupons since that's one of the most common questions they get as a former employee.
The best way to get coupons is with the My Bath & Body Works Rewards app, which is available in the U.S. but not Canada.
It gets you app exclusives, previews of new products, employee recommendations, sneak peeks at upcoming sales, and of course, coupons!
You can also shop directly in the app "but the wallet is where you want to go," the TikToker said.
There are two forms of coupons in the app wallet: rewards and offers.
Rewards are coupons that you earn based on how much you spend. You also get a birthday reward!
Then, offers are promotions that you'd otherwise get through the mail and or by email.
You can tap on those offers in the app to see more information about the coupon and how to redeem it in-store or online
With the Bath & Body Works loyalty program, you can earn 10 points for every $1 spent.
Spend $100 and you'll earn 1,000 points which is able to be redeemed for a free product of your choice that costs up to $16.95.
Best scents
@mckynleebeth
What’s your favorite gingham? Also all body care will be $6.50 or less this weekend!! @bathandbodyworks
Since Gingham is one of Bath & Body Works most popular products, @mckynleebeth shared which ones are the favourites of employees at their store.
That includes Gingham Gorgeous (pink strawberries, peach nectar and peony blooms), Gingham Vibrant (wild blackberries, candied violets and soft vanilla), Gingham Fresh (juicy pear, sparkling clementine and fresh daisies) and Gingham Legend (bergamot, rich oak and sandalwood reserve).
Gingham scents are available as candles, fragrance mists, creams, shower gels, hand soap and more.
Worst fragrances
@maggfrench
WE ALL LIKE DIFFERENT THINGS OKAY!? #bathandbody #bathandbodyworks #tipsfromabathandbodyworksemployee #k18results #fragrance #bathandbodyworkshack #bathandbodycandles
Now if you're wondering which Bath & Body Works fragrances are an employee's least favourite, @maggfrench shared a bunch.
"Some of these are controversial so just keep in mind that things I like, you might not like and things you like, I might not like," the TikToker said.
Japanese Cherry Blossom is a no because of the floral scents it has.
"Honestly, I think it just smells like an old person," the ex-employee said.
Also, Moonlight Path is not a favourite scent because of the florals.
@maggfrench said that Berry Waffle Cone "is the worst" and Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin should just be a home fragrance — which means candles and wallflowers — instead of being perfume and body wash because "it's just so strong."
"Don't hate me but I just can't do the whole sugary sweet thing," the former employee said about Strawberry Pound Cake. "I can do Warm Vanilla Sugar but anything that's like cake, no."
Other fragrances that are a no-go for her are Juniper Breeze, Chocolate Caramel Cherry, Twisted Peppermint, and Kaleidoscope.