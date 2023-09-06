Bath & Body Works Is Hiring In Canada For Seasonal Jobs & You Get A Huge Discount On Products
If you're looking for work right now, Bath & Body Works is hiring for more than a hundred seasonal jobs across Canada.
There is a huge employee discount which means you can get savings on products like single-wick and three-wick candles, fragrances, moisturizers, hand soaps, wallflowers, and more!
These Bath & Body Works jobs are for part-time Seasonal Retail Sales Associates who are available to work throughout the holidays.
You can find positions in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland at stores in St. John's, Sydney, Halifax, Moncton and Fredericton.
In Quebec, jobs are open in Quebec City, Montreal and Gatineau.
Bath & Body Works Canada is also hiring in Ottawa, Kingston, Belleville, Barrie, Newmarket, Markham, Oshawa, Vaughan, Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Guelph, Oakville, Hamilton, Niagara-on-the-Lake, London, Windsor, Sudbury and North Bay.
Positions are open in Winnipeg and Brandon in Manitoba, Regina and Saskatoon in Saskatchewan, and Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge in Alberta.
In B.C., seasonal jobs with Bath & Body Works are available in Kelowna, Kamloops, Victoria, Nanaimo, Abbotsford, Surrey, Coquitlam, Vancouver, Burnaby and Prince George.
As a seasonal sales associate for the holiday season, you'll be tasked with helping customers find products and delivering an exceptional in-store shopping experience.
You'll also have to keep the store full of products throughout your shift and assist with window changes, displays and marketing placement as needed.
There are no education or experience requirements for these seasonal positions but you need to have availability for varied weekly shifts including weekend, closing and peak periods.
Benefits depend on the country you're working in but can include medical, pharmacy, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, merchandise discounts, maternity and parental leave, childcare discounts, commuter discounts, and tuition reimbursement.
According to Indeed, Bath & Body Works salaries in Canada range from $15 an hour to more than $25 an hour depending on the job.
Sales Associates at the retailer typically make from $16.16 to $16.86 per hour.
Bath & Body Works employees get perks like flexible schedules, 40% off products and first access to new items before shoppers.
Since Bath & Body Works employees get a discount on products, you can shop for three-wick candles, moisturizers, fragrances, hand soaps, wallflowers and more at a discounted price.
You can get fall scents like Spiced Blackberry Cider, Cool Mountain Rain, Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun, Sweater Weather, Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Apple, Leaves, Flannel, Fresh Fall Morning, and Pumpkin Pecan Waffles.
You'll also be able to get discounts on holiday scents with your employee discount if you get hired as a seasonal sales associate.
Those fragrances include Fresh Balsam, Frosted Cranberry, Marshmallow Fireside, Hot Cocoa & Cream, Spiced Apple Toddy, Vanilla Bean Noel, Winter Candy Apple, Crushed Candy Cane, Gingerbread Marshmallow and more.
