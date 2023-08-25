bath and body works

13 Of Bath & Body Works Canada's Highest-Rated Products You Can Buy That Aren't Candles

Three-wick candles are great but there are so many more products people love!

Senior Creator
Person holding a Bath & Body Works Gingham perfume. Right: Soaps in a Bath & Body Works store.

Person holding a Bath & Body Works Gingham perfume. Right: Soaps in a Bath & Body Works store.

@bathandbodyworks | Instagram, @bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram

You might be a Bath & Body Works shopper who exclusively buys single-wick and three-wick candles since those are some of the retailer's most popular products

But there is so much more you could spend money on, including items that customers have rated highly.

Having a look at the Bath & Body Works Canada online store, which launched in 2021, shows you all of the products you can buy and whether or not they are recommended by other shoppers.

Those items include shower gels, room sprays, wallflowers, creams, body scrubs, hand sanitizers, hand soaps, lip tints and more.

You can even get candle holders if you want to give an upgrade to your three-wicks and single-wicks.

So, here are some of the highest-rated Bath & Body Works products in Canada that you can buy, all of which have more than four out of five stars.

Mahogany Teakwood body cream

\u200bMahogany Teakwood body cream from Bath & Body Works.

Mahogany Teakwood body cream from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 5/5 stars based on 66 reviews

Price: $17.50

Description: This body cream offers hydration for 24 hours and is infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E, aloe, shea butter, cocoa butter and hyaluronic acid.

There are fragrance notes of mahogany, black teakwood and lavender.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Gingham Gorgeous body scrub

\u200bGingham Gorgeous body scrub from Bath & Body Works.

Gingham Gorgeous body scrub from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 5/5 stars based on 66 reviews

Price: $20.50

Description: The Gingham Gorgeous body scrub is infused with shea butter and sugar exfoliants.

It has fragrance notes of pink strawberries, peach nectar and peony blooms.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Coconut Milk hand cream

\u200bCoconut Milk hand cream from Bath & Body Works.

Coconut Milk hand cream from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 5/5 stars based on 49 reviews

Price: $8.95

Description: This Coconut Milk hand cream is infused with vitamin E, aloe, shea butter, cocoa butter and hyaluronic acid for 24-hour moisture.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Peach Bellini foaming hand soap

\u200bPeach Bellini foaming hand soap from Bath & Body Works.

Peach Bellini foaming hand soap from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.9/5 stars based on 346 reviews

Price: $8.50

Description: Peach Bellini foaming hand soap is made with natural essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract and aloe.

It has a juicy peach, white apricot and fresh mango aroma.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Black Cherry Merlot hand sanitizers

\u200bBlack Cherry Merlot hand sanitizers from Bath & Body Works.

Black Cherry Merlot hand sanitizers from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.9/5 stars based on 110 reviews

Price: $10 for a five-pack

Description: Infused with essential oils, shea extract, vitamin E and aloe, this hand sanitizer kills 99.9% of most common germs.

There are fragrance notes of dark cherry, black raspberry and merlot.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Champagne Toast room spray

Champagne Toast room spray from Bath & Body Works.

Champagne Toast room spray from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.8/5 stars based on 308 reviews

Price: $9.50

Description: This room spray can fill any room with fragrance for up to two hours and there are over 250 sprays in each bottle.

Champagne Toast room spray has fragrance notes of bubbly champagne, berries and juicy tangerine.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Japanese Cherry Blossom shower gel

\u200bJapanese Cherry Blossom shower gel from Bath & Body Works.

Japanese Cherry Blossom shower gel from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.8/5 stars based on 285 reviews

Price: $16.50

Description: The Japanese Cherry Blossom shower gel is infused with vitamin E and aloe and has a light lather for a gentle cleanse.

There are fragrance notes of Japanese cherry blossom, Asian pear, fresh mimosa petals, white jasmine and sandalwood.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Geo Industrial three-wick candle holder

\u200bGeo Industrial three-wick candle holder from Bath & Body Works.

Geo Industrial three-wick candle holder from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.8/5 stars based on 122 reviews

Price: $36.95

Description: If you have three-wick candles but want to elevate them, this holds any Bath & Body Works three-wick candle.

It has a geo-inspired cage design to add dimension and a wooden base to add warmth to the metallic look of the cage.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Kitchen Lemon wallflowers refill

\u200bKitchen Lemon wallflowers refill from Bath & Body Works.

Kitchen Lemon wallflowers refill from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.6/5 stars based on 166 reviews

Price: $16.50 for a two-pack

Description: This refill combines with wallflowers fragrance plug-ins, which are sold separately, to bring fragrance to any room for weeks.

It has fragrance notes of zesty lemon, citrus, bergamot and essential oils.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Wine Not lip tint

\u200bWine Not lip tint from Bath & Body Works.

Wine Not lip tint from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.6/5 stars based on 126 reviews

Price: $14.50

Description: This lip tint gives lips a hint of colour and moisture.

​Wine Not is a dark red tint that's infused with coconut oil and beeswax.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Eucalyptus Spearmint body wash and foam bath

\u200bEucalyptus Spearmint body wash and foam bath from Bath & Body Works.

Eucalyptus Spearmint body wash and foam bath from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.5/5 stars based on 566 reviews

Price: $17.50

Description: This is infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E and aloe and is made without sulphates, parabens or artificial dyes.

Eucalyptus Spearmint body wash and foam bath has fragrance notes of eucalyptus oil and spearmint oil.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Sweater Weather wallflowers fragrance refill

\u200bSweater Weather wallflowers fragrance refill from Bath & Body Works.

Sweater Weather wallflowers fragrance refill from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.4/5 stars based on 93 reviews

Price: $8.50

Description: This wallflowers fragrance refill is a new enhanced fragrance that's made with natural essential oils and lasts up to 30 days.

Sweater Weather has fragrance notes of fresh sage, juniper berries, aromatic eucalyptus and fresh woods.

It pairs with any wallflowers fragrance plug which is sold separately.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Warm Vanilla Sugar room spray

\u200bWarm Vanilla Sugar room spray from Bath & Body Works.

Warm Vanilla Sugar room spray from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.2/5 stars based on 116 reviews

Price: $9.50

Description: This room spray can fill any room with fragrance for up to two hours and there are more than 250 sprays per bottle.

Fragrance notes include vanilla, white orchid, sparkling sugar, fresh jasmine and sandalwood.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

If you're looking to try some new products from Bath & Body Works, hopefully this helps!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Lisa Belmonte
Senior Creator
Lisa Belmonte is a Senior Creator for Narcity Media focused on jobs and careers and is based in Ontario.

Bath & Body Works Canada Is Having A Sale That Offers Free Candles & You Can Shop New Scents

Bath & Body Works Is Offering Free Three-Wick Candles In Canada & There Are New Scents

Bath & Body Works Canada Is Having A Candle Sale & You Can Get Three Wicks For Half Off

Bath & Body Works Canada Is Offering Free Candles & Here's How You Can Get Three Wicks For $0

Bath & Body Works Is Giving Out Free Three-Wick Candles In Canada & New Fall Scents Are Here

Loading...