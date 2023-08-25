13 Of Bath & Body Works Canada's Highest-Rated Products You Can Buy That Aren't Candles
Three-wick candles are great but there are so many more products people love!
You might be a Bath & Body Works shopper who exclusively buys single-wick and three-wick candles since those are some of the retailer's most popular products
But there is so much more you could spend money on, including items that customers have rated highly.
Having a look at the Bath & Body Works Canada online store, which launched in 2021, shows you all of the products you can buy and whether or not they are recommended by other shoppers.
Those items include shower gels, room sprays, wallflowers, creams, body scrubs, hand sanitizers, hand soaps, lip tints and more.
You can even get candle holders if you want to give an upgrade to your three-wicks and single-wicks.
So, here are some of the highest-rated Bath & Body Works products in Canada that you can buy, all of which have more than four out of five stars.
Mahogany Teakwood body cream
Mahogany Teakwood body cream from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 5/5 stars based on 66 reviews
Price: $17.50
Description: This body cream offers hydration for 24 hours and is infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E, aloe, shea butter, cocoa butter and hyaluronic acid.
There are fragrance notes of mahogany, black teakwood and lavender.
Gingham Gorgeous body scrub
Gingham Gorgeous body scrub from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 5/5 stars based on 66 reviews
Price: $20.50
Description: The Gingham Gorgeous body scrub is infused with shea butter and sugar exfoliants.
It has fragrance notes of pink strawberries, peach nectar and peony blooms.
Coconut Milk hand cream
Coconut Milk hand cream from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 5/5 stars based on 49 reviews
Price: $8.95
Description: This Coconut Milk hand cream is infused with vitamin E, aloe, shea butter, cocoa butter and hyaluronic acid for 24-hour moisture.
Peach Bellini foaming hand soap
Peach Bellini foaming hand soap from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.9/5 stars based on 346 reviews
Price: $8.50
Description: Peach Bellini foaming hand soap is made with natural essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract and aloe.
It has a juicy peach, white apricot and fresh mango aroma.
Black Cherry Merlot hand sanitizers
Black Cherry Merlot hand sanitizers from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.9/5 stars based on 110 reviews
Price: $10 for a five-pack
Description: Infused with essential oils, shea extract, vitamin E and aloe, this hand sanitizer kills 99.9% of most common germs.
There are fragrance notes of dark cherry, black raspberry and merlot.
Champagne Toast room spray
Champagne Toast room spray from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.8/5 stars based on 308 reviews
Price: $9.50
Description: This room spray can fill any room with fragrance for up to two hours and there are over 250 sprays in each bottle.
Champagne Toast room spray has fragrance notes of bubbly champagne, berries and juicy tangerine.
Japanese Cherry Blossom shower gel
Japanese Cherry Blossom shower gel from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.8/5 stars based on 285 reviews
Price: $16.50
Description: The Japanese Cherry Blossom shower gel is infused with vitamin E and aloe and has a light lather for a gentle cleanse.
There are fragrance notes of Japanese cherry blossom, Asian pear, fresh mimosa petals, white jasmine and sandalwood.
Geo Industrial three-wick candle holder
Geo Industrial three-wick candle holder from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.8/5 stars based on 122 reviews
Price: $36.95
Description: If you have three-wick candles but want to elevate them, this holds any Bath & Body Works three-wick candle.
It has a geo-inspired cage design to add dimension and a wooden base to add warmth to the metallic look of the cage.
Kitchen Lemon wallflowers refill
Kitchen Lemon wallflowers refill from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.6/5 stars based on 166 reviews
Price: $16.50 for a two-pack
Description: This refill combines with wallflowers fragrance plug-ins, which are sold separately, to bring fragrance to any room for weeks.
It has fragrance notes of zesty lemon, citrus, bergamot and essential oils.
Wine Not lip tint
Wine Not lip tint from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.6/5 stars based on 126 reviews
Price: $14.50
Description: This lip tint gives lips a hint of colour and moisture.
Wine Not is a dark red tint that's infused with coconut oil and beeswax.
Eucalyptus Spearmint body wash and foam bath
Eucalyptus Spearmint body wash and foam bath from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.5/5 stars based on 566 reviews
Price: $17.50
Description: This is infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E and aloe and is made without sulphates, parabens or artificial dyes.
Eucalyptus Spearmint body wash and foam bath has fragrance notes of eucalyptus oil and spearmint oil.
Sweater Weather wallflowers fragrance refill
Sweater Weather wallflowers fragrance refill from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.4/5 stars based on 93 reviews
Price: $8.50
Description: This wallflowers fragrance refill is a new enhanced fragrance that's made with natural essential oils and lasts up to 30 days.
Sweater Weather has fragrance notes of fresh sage, juniper berries, aromatic eucalyptus and fresh woods.
It pairs with any wallflowers fragrance plug which is sold separately.
Warm Vanilla Sugar room spray
Warm Vanilla Sugar room spray from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.2/5 stars based on 116 reviews
Price: $9.50
Description: This room spray can fill any room with fragrance for up to two hours and there are more than 250 sprays per bottle.
Fragrance notes include vanilla, white orchid, sparkling sugar, fresh jasmine and sandalwood.
If you're looking to try some new products from Bath & Body Works, hopefully this helps!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.