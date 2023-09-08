bath and body works

These Are Bath & Body Works Canada's Top-Rated Fall Products & They All Cost Less Than $30

Bring on the fall-scented three-wick candles! 🎃🍂

​Bath & Body Works Fresh Fall Morning candle. Right: Bath & Body Works fall-scented three-wick candles.
Senior Creator

Bath & Body Works Fresh Fall Morning candle. Right: Bath & Body Works fall-scented three-wick candles.

@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram, @bathandbodyworks | Instagram

If you want to bring a dash of autumnal ambience to your home, there are so many Bath & Body Works products for the season that are rated highly by shoppers.

That includes fall-scented three-wick candles like Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun, Leaves, Pumpkin Carving and more.

You can also find single-wick candles, hand soaps, wallflowers and fragrances that shoppers are recommending.

So, if you're ready to dive into the season — and a pile of leaves too — here are some of the highest-rated fall Bath & Body Works products.

Hopefully, these scents for autumn and Halloween will get you into the spirit!

Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun three-wick candle

\u200bPumpkin Cinnamon Bun three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.9/5 stars based on 28 reviews

Price: $27.50

Description: This fall-scented three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works burns for 25 to 45 hours and is made with natural essential oils.

Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun has fragrance notes of warm cinnamon rolls, pumpkin spice and vanilla frosting.

Whenever you light it, you'll feel like you're sitting in a bakery and smelling the aroma of all the fall baked goods!

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Leaves three-wick candle

\u200bLeaves three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Leaves three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.9/5 stars based on 17 reviews

Price: $27.50

Description: When you think of the autumn season, your mind probably conjures up visions of red, orange and yellow leaves falling to the ground so this candle makes perfect sense for fall.

The Leaves three-wick candle has fragrance notes of crisp red apple, nectar and warm clove spice.

Infused with natural essential oils, it can burn for around 25 to 45 hours.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin foaming hand soap

\u200bSweet Cinnamon Pumpkin foaming hand soap from Bath & Body Works.

Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin foaming hand soap from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.9/5 stars based on 15 reviews

Price: $8.50

Description: This light-foaming hand soap is infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract and aloe.

If you couldn't figure it out by the name, Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin has fragrance notes of harvest pumpkins, spiced clove and sugarcane.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Carving three-wick candle

\u200bPumpkin Carving three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Pumpkin Carving three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.8/5 stars based on 18 reviews

Price: $27.50

Description: The ​Pumpkin Carving three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works will turn a room into a spooky fall scene whenever you light it.

That's because it has scent notes of freshly carved pumpkin, spiced pumpkin seeds and smooth brown sugar.

This candle has a burn time of 25 to 45 hours and is infused with natural essential oils.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte hand soap

\u200bMarshmallow Pumpkin Latte hand soap from Bath & Body Works.

Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte hand soap from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.8/5 stars based on six reviews

Price: $8.50

Description: Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte hand soap is a smooth gel that's infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract and aloe.

It has fragrance notes of creamy pumpkin, toasted marshmallow and warm praline to set the tone for the autumn season.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Vampire Blood three-wick candle

\u200bVampire Blood three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Vampire Blood three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.7/5 stars based on 39 reviews

Price: $27.50

Description: This three-wick candle burns for 25 to 45 hours and is infused with natural essential oils.

Perfect for Halloween, Vampire Blood smells "fruity, floral and frightful" so you can go all in on spooky season!

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Champagne Apple & Honey fragrance mist

\u200bChampagne Apple & Honey fragrance mist from Bath & Body Works.

Champagne Apple & Honey fragrance mist from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.7/5 stars based on 12 reviews

Price: $17.50

Description: If you're looking for a way to make your home smell like a fall fairytale without candles, this Champagne Apple & Honey fragrance is a "light-as-air-mist."

It has scent notes of crisp apple, champagne, jasmine honey and autumn woods.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

The Perfect Autumn hand soap

\u200bThe Perfect Autumn hand soap from Bath & Body Works.

The Perfect Autumn hand soap from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.7/5 stars based on 11 reviews

Price: $8.50

Description: This soft gel lather hand soap is infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract and aloe.

The Perfect Autumn has scent notes of fresh cranberry, spiced pumpkin and crisp apple — all of which are classic fall fragrances!

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Moonlit Graveyard single-wick candle

\u200bMoonlit Graveyard single-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Moonlit Graveyard single-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.7/5 stars based on 10 reviews

Price: $15.95

Description: If your favourite part of the fall season is Halloween, this Moonlit Graveyard single-wick candle has fragrance notes of moss, cold foggy air and incense.

It can burn for about 25 to 45 hours and is infused with natural essential oils.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Cinnamon Stick wallflowers fragrance

\u200bCinnamon Stick wallflowers fragrance from Bath & Body Works.

Cinnamon Stick wallflowers fragrance from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.6/5 stars based on 67 reviews

Price: $8.50

Description: This wallflowers fragrance is made with natural essential oils and it lasts up to 30 days.

It can pair with any wallflowers fragrance plug that's sold separately so you can double down on the autumnal ambience with a fall plug-in too.

There are scent notes of cinnamon stick, vanilla and spiced sugar.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Sweater Weather three-wick candle

\u200bSweater Weather three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Sweater Weather three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.6/5 stars based on 20 reviews

Price: $27.50

Description: With autumn comes sweater weather and that doesn't just mean cool temperatures but also this Bath & Body Works candle.

It burns for around 25 to 45 hours and is infused with natural essential oils.

The Sweater Weather three-wick candle has fragrance notes of fresh sage, juniper berry, eucalyptus and fresh woods.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Apple foaming hand soap

\u200bPumpkin Apple foaming hand soap from Bath & Body Works.

Pumpkin Apple foaming hand soap from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.6/5 stars based on 24 reviews

Price: $8.50

Description: If you're looking to freshen up a bathroom and bring those fall fragrances out with every wash, this Pumpkin Apple foaming hand soap has scent notes of red delicious apples, fall pumpkins and clove buds.

It has a foamy lather and is infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract and aloe.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice foaming hand soap

\u200bFarmhouse Pumpkin & Spice foaming hand soap from Bath & Body Works.

Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice foaming hand soap from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Rating: 4.3/5 stars based on 16 reviews

Price: $8.50

Description: This fall-scented hand soap has a light foam and is infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract and aloe.

Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice has fragrance notes of pumpkin, patchouli and classic fall spices.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Lisa Belmonte
Senior Creator
Lisa Belmonte is a Senior Creator for Narcity Media focused on jobs and careers and is based in Ontario.

Bath & Body Works Is Giving Out Free Three-Wick Candles In Canada & New Fall Scents Are Here

13 Of Bath & Body Works Canada's Highest-Rated Products You Can Buy That Aren't Candles

Bath & Body Works Is Offering Free Three-Wick Candles In Canada & There Are New Scents

Bath & Body Works Canada Is Having A Candle Sale & You Can Get Three Wicks For Half Off

Bath & Body Works Canada's Sale Is Offering Free 3-Wick Candles & You Can Shop Holiday Scents

Loading...