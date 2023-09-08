These Are Bath & Body Works Canada's Top-Rated Fall Products & They All Cost Less Than $30
Bring on the fall-scented three-wick candles! 🎃🍂
If you want to bring a dash of autumnal ambience to your home, there are so many Bath & Body Works products for the season that are rated highly by shoppers.
That includes fall-scented three-wick candles like Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun, Leaves, Pumpkin Carving and more.
You can also find single-wick candles, hand soaps, wallflowers and fragrances that shoppers are recommending.
So, if you're ready to dive into the season — and a pile of leaves too — here are some of the highest-rated fall Bath & Body Works products.
Hopefully, these scents for autumn and Halloween will get you into the spirit!
Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun three-wick candle
Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.9/5 stars based on 28 reviews
Price: $27.50
Description: This fall-scented three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works burns for 25 to 45 hours and is made with natural essential oils.
Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun has fragrance notes of warm cinnamon rolls, pumpkin spice and vanilla frosting.
Whenever you light it, you'll feel like you're sitting in a bakery and smelling the aroma of all the fall baked goods!
Leaves three-wick candle
Leaves three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.9/5 stars based on 17 reviews
Price: $27.50
Description: When you think of the autumn season, your mind probably conjures up visions of red, orange and yellow leaves falling to the ground so this candle makes perfect sense for fall.
The Leaves three-wick candle has fragrance notes of crisp red apple, nectar and warm clove spice.
Infused with natural essential oils, it can burn for around 25 to 45 hours.
Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin foaming hand soap
Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin foaming hand soap from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.9/5 stars based on 15 reviews
Price: $8.50
Description: This light-foaming hand soap is infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract and aloe.
If you couldn't figure it out by the name, Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin has fragrance notes of harvest pumpkins, spiced clove and sugarcane.
Pumpkin Carving three-wick candle
Pumpkin Carving three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.8/5 stars based on 18 reviews
Price: $27.50
Description: The Pumpkin Carving three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works will turn a room into a spooky fall scene whenever you light it.
That's because it has scent notes of freshly carved pumpkin, spiced pumpkin seeds and smooth brown sugar.
This candle has a burn time of 25 to 45 hours and is infused with natural essential oils.
Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte hand soap
Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte hand soap from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.8/5 stars based on six reviews
Price: $8.50
Description: Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte hand soap is a smooth gel that's infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract and aloe.
It has fragrance notes of creamy pumpkin, toasted marshmallow and warm praline to set the tone for the autumn season.
Vampire Blood three-wick candle
Vampire Blood three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.7/5 stars based on 39 reviews
Price: $27.50
Description: This three-wick candle burns for 25 to 45 hours and is infused with natural essential oils.
Perfect for Halloween, Vampire Blood smells "fruity, floral and frightful" so you can go all in on spooky season!
Champagne Apple & Honey fragrance mist
Champagne Apple & Honey fragrance mist from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.7/5 stars based on 12 reviews
Price: $17.50
Description: If you're looking for a way to make your home smell like a fall fairytale without candles, this Champagne Apple & Honey fragrance is a "light-as-air-mist."
It has scent notes of crisp apple, champagne, jasmine honey and autumn woods.
The Perfect Autumn hand soap
The Perfect Autumn hand soap from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.7/5 stars based on 11 reviews
Price: $8.50
Description: This soft gel lather hand soap is infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract and aloe.
The Perfect Autumn has scent notes of fresh cranberry, spiced pumpkin and crisp apple — all of which are classic fall fragrances!
Moonlit Graveyard single-wick candle
Moonlit Graveyard single-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.7/5 stars based on 10 reviews
Price: $15.95
Description: If your favourite part of the fall season is Halloween, this Moonlit Graveyard single-wick candle has fragrance notes of moss, cold foggy air and incense.
It can burn for about 25 to 45 hours and is infused with natural essential oils.
Cinnamon Stick wallflowers fragrance
Cinnamon Stick wallflowers fragrance from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.6/5 stars based on 67 reviews
Price: $8.50
Description: This wallflowers fragrance is made with natural essential oils and it lasts up to 30 days.
It can pair with any wallflowers fragrance plug that's sold separately so you can double down on the autumnal ambience with a fall plug-in too.
There are scent notes of cinnamon stick, vanilla and spiced sugar.
Sweater Weather three-wick candle
Sweater Weather three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.6/5 stars based on 20 reviews
Price: $27.50
Description: With autumn comes sweater weather and that doesn't just mean cool temperatures but also this Bath & Body Works candle.
It burns for around 25 to 45 hours and is infused with natural essential oils.
The Sweater Weather three-wick candle has fragrance notes of fresh sage, juniper berry, eucalyptus and fresh woods.
Pumpkin Apple foaming hand soap
Pumpkin Apple foaming hand soap from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.6/5 stars based on 24 reviews
Price: $8.50
Description: If you're looking to freshen up a bathroom and bring those fall fragrances out with every wash, this Pumpkin Apple foaming hand soap has scent notes of red delicious apples, fall pumpkins and clove buds.
It has a foamy lather and is infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract and aloe.
Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice foaming hand soap
Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice foaming hand soap from Bath & Body Works.
Rating: 4.3/5 stars based on 16 reviews
Price: $8.50
Description: This fall-scented hand soap has a light foam and is infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract and aloe.
Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice has fragrance notes of pumpkin, patchouli and classic fall spices.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.