Bath & Body Works Is Giving Out Free Three-Wick Candles In Canada & New Fall Scents Are Here
Pumpkin spice, cider, cinnamon buns, pecan waffles, and more! 🍂🎃
It's that time of year again, Bath & Body Works is launching new fall scents that you can get for free!
The retailer is having a candle sale in Canada right now and three-wick candles are discounted for a limited time.
So, if you're looking to save money and fill your home with autumnal scents, here's what you need to know.
With this deal, all three-wick candles — including new fall fragrances — are buy one, get one free at Bath & Body Works stores across Canada and through the Canadian online store.
You can shop the sale and get candles for free until August 14, 2023, at 5:59 a.m. ET, while supplies last.
If you're shopping in-store, you just have to bring all of the three-wick candles you want to the checkout counter.
There is no Bath & Body Works coupon required to get the buy one, get one free deal at store locations in Canada.
If you're shopping online, all you have to do is add two regular-priced three-wick candles to your shopping bag — or four, six, eight, and so on!
Then, the buy one, get one free sale will automatically be applied during checkout.
Three wick candles are regularly priced at $27.50 so you would save almost $30 by shopping this sale!
You can shop a bunch of new fall scents that have been introduced for the season including Fall Forest (forest pine needles, woodland moss and chilly fall air), Spiced Blackberry Cider (mulled blackberries, simmered cider and a cinnamon stick), and Cool Mountain Rain (soft rainfall, blue cypress and oud wood),
Smoked Caramel Mezcal (smoky mezcal, caramel drizzle and a cinnamon sugar rim), Blueberry Pumpkin Patch (blueberries, ripe pumpkin and autumn spice), Apple & Charcoal (sweet red apple and smoked charcoal), and more are available now as well.
There are returning fall fragrances including Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun (cinnamon roll, pumpkin spice and vanilla frosting), Sweater Weather (sage, juniper berry, eucalyptus and fresh woods), Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla (ground cinnamon, sugar crystals and vanilla bean), Pumpkin Spice Latte (pumpkin spice, fresh espresso and whipped cream), and Pumpkin Apple (red delicious apple, pumpkin, ground cinnamon and clove buds).
You can also buy autumnal three-wick candles like Leaves (apple, golden nectar and warm clove spice), Apple Macchiato (spiced apples, cinnamon, caramel drizzle and frothed milk), and Flannel (bergamot, mahogany and soft musk).
The Perfect Autumn (cranberry, spiced pumpkin, apple and clove), Fresh Fall Morning (citrus zest, sage and red delicious apples), and Pumpkin Pecan Waffles (maple syrup, waffles, pumpkin spice and brown sugar) scents are available too.
Of course, there are classic Bath & Body Works scents to shop including Gingham, Champagne Toast, Palo Santo, Eucalyptus Spearmint, Vanilla Bean, Cozy Cashmere, and more.
Bath & Body Works said that candle selection could vary from store to store and online but all of them are made with essential oils and offer room-filling fragrances.
If you're looking to save more money the next time you shop at Bath & Body Works, the retailer offers a discount when you sign up for a mailing list.
You get 20% off your next purchase and free shipping on orders that are $50 or more!
This is available to first-time subscribers only and the discount will be emailed to you within 72 hours of you confirming your email subscription.
