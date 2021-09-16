Trending Tags

This is not a drill!

Bath & Body Works Canada's Online Store Has Finally Launched & You Can Shop Right Now
@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram, @bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram

It's been a long time coming but Bath & Body Works Canada's online store has officially launched so Canadians can shop for all of their favourites right now!

People north of the border have been patiently waiting to shop online for years now, and all they have to do is head to the site to find all of the retailer's products including moisturizer, hand soaps, sanitizers, air fresheners and, of course, candles.

With this new online store, all of the prices are in Canadian dollars so shoppers don't have to worry about it costing more because of currency conversion like with the American site.

According to Bath & Body Works Canada, the site comes with faster shipping and no duty fees to pay. Plus, online patrons won't encounter any lineups like they would in-store.

There are quite a few hacks that Canadians can use when stocking up on candles, moisturizers and soaps including making purchases during the semi-annual sales.

Happy shopping!

