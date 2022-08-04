NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Bath & Body Works Canada Has A Buy 2, Get 2 Free Deal On Candles Including New Fall Scents

You can stock up on cozy scents like Caramel Pumpkin Swirl!

A person holds a Bath & Body Works candle. Right: Bath & Body Works candles.

If you're already dreaming about fall, you can start stocking up on cozy necessities thanks to a sweet deal currently being offered by Bath & Body Works Canada.

Right now, you can get two of their iconic candles free when you purchase two, including new fall scents and returning favourites.

The promotion applies to all of their candles, including the huge three-wick candles and single-wick candles.

You can use the deal to stock up on fall scents like Pumpkin Bonfire, Salted Caramel Old Fashion and Leather and Brandy.

If you're shopping online, just add four regular-priced candles to your cart and the offer will be automatically applied. The free items will be the ones in your cart that have the lowest price.

The store is also having a buy three, get three free sale on body care that allows you to mix and match certain items.

Like their candles, Bath & Body Works' body care also comes in new fall scents like Coffee and Whiskey, Autumn Drive and Enchanted Candy Potion.

To get the deal online, just add six body care items to your cart and the promotion will be automatically applied.

The promotions apply both in stores and online. Both deals end on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Bath & Body Works launched its long-awaited e-commerce store in Canada in September 2021. Previously, Canadians looking to take advantage of sales or just shop for candles and home scents had to visit a physical location or use the U.S. site and pay in USD.

The Canadian site comes with faster shipping and the benefit of not having to pay duties on top of your purchase.

If you're looking for more ways to save on candles, fragrance and body care, there are tons of Bath & Body Works hacks you can use while shopping both in-store and online.

