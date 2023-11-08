Bath & Body Works Has Free Three-Wick Candles & Here's How To Get The Deal Before Black Friday
Savings are available on new and classic holiday scents!
'Tis the season and Bath & Body Works is offering free three-wick candles — including new and classic holiday scents — in Canada for a limited time.
While you might think that this deal is a Black Friday sale since it's happening in November, it's not which means you can get savings even before the annual sales event!
So, if you want to get savings from Bath & Body Works right now, here's everything you need to know about shopping the buy one, get one free deal on candles and saving money before Black Friday.
The buy one, get one free sale is happening from Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 6 a.m. ET to Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 5:59 a.m. ET.
If you want to shop in-store for this deal, you can get savings on three-wick candles and single-wick candles at Bath & Body Works stores across Canada.
There is no Bath & Body Works coupon required to get the discount in-store, just bring your candles to the checkout counter.
When shopping through the Bath & Body Works online store in Canada, you have to add two regular-priced candles to your shopping bag.
Then, the promotion will automatically be applied during checkout.
You don't need to use a Bath & Body Works promo code to get the buy one, get one free deal.
Shipping and handling fees will still apply to free items you buy with the retailer's online store though.
Since this buy one, get one free deal is available for all Bath & Body Works candles, that means you can get savings when buying three-wick candles and single-wick candles as well.
Bath & Body Works three-wick candles regularly cost $27.50 so you could save almost $30 with the sale!
There are signature and mason jar single-wick candles which regularly cost $15.95 and $17.95 respectively.
So, you could save almost $20 if you buy single-wick candles during the sale.
You can shop new holiday scents with this buy one, get one free deal including Gingerbread Bakery, Crunchy English Toffee, Balsam & Bergamot, Golden Berry Mistletoe, Woodlands, Feliz Navidad, Happy Hanukkah, Raspberry Thumbprint, Spiced Citrus Grove, and Cocoa-Roasted Chestnuts.
There are classic holiday candles like Fresh Balsam, Vanilla Bean Noel, Tree Farm, Merry Cookie, Winter Candy Apple, Frosted Cranberry, Vanilla Birch, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Hot Cocoa & Cream, Marshmallow Fireside, and Christmas Cider.
Also, you can get savings on even more Bath & Body Works scents including Vanilla Bean, Champagne Toast, Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla, Coffee & Whiskey, Sweater Weather, Eucalyptus Spearmint, Flannel, Leaves, Lavender Vanilla and more.
Candle selection could vary depending on whether you're shopping at stores in Canada or through the Canadian online store.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.