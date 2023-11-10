13 Bath & Body Works Candles That Are High-Rated & Will Turn Your Home Into A Winter Wonderland
You can get these three-wick holiday candles for free right now! 👀
It's that time of year, folks! You can find holiday-themed Bath & Body Works candles in Canada now — including three-wick candles.
But if you're not sure which products will turn your home into a winter wonderland, quite a few have been highly rated by shoppers which makes them the best Bath & Body Works holiday scents.
That includes Fresh Balsam, Tree Farm, Merry Cookie, Winter Candy Apple, and more.
Also, a Bath & Body Works sale is offering free three-wick candles both in-store and online until Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 5:59 a.m. ET so you can get these high-rated items for free!
If you want to get this buy one, get one free deal while shopping in-store, you just need to bring candles to the checkout counter and the discount will automatically be applied — no Bath & Body Works coupon required.
When shopping with the Canadian Bath & Body Works online store, you'll automatically get this discount when you add two regular-priced candles to your shopping bag.
You don't need to put in a Bath & Body Works promo code when checking out for the buy one, get one free deal to apply to your purchase.
Now, without further ado, here are a few of the best holiday scents at Bath & Body Works that will turn your home into a winter wonderland!
Fresh Balsam
Fresh Balsam three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.
Price: $27.50
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars, based on 43 reviews
Details: This Fresh Balsam three-wick candle has fragrance notes of woodland balsam, crisp eucalyptus, fir branches and cedarwood.
Tree Farm
Tree Farm three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.
Price: $27.50
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars, based on 20 reviews
Details: If you're looking for a candle that'll make your home smell like you're spending the day at a Christmas tree farm while sipping a warm cider, this one's for you!
Tree Farm has fragrance notes of crisp pine needles, warm cedar and spiced apple.
Frosted Cranberry
Frosted Cranberry three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.
Price: $27.50
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars, based on 41 reviews
Details: With the Frosted Cranberry three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works, there are fragrance notes of iced cranberries, blonde woods, red apples and tonka beans.
Twisted Peppermint
Twisted Peppermint three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.
Price: $27.50
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars, based on 20 reviews
Details: If you're favourite holiday scent is peppermint, this Twisted Peppermint three-wick candle has fragrance notes of cool peppermint, sugared snow, fresh balsam and vanilla buttercream.
Merry Cookie
Bath & Body Works Merry Cookie three-wick candle.
Price: $27.50
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on 32 reviews
Details: You can make your home smell like someone's baking a batch of cookies all the time with the Merry Cookie three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.
It has fragrance notes of freshly baked cookies, sugar crystals and rich vanilla.
Winter Candy Apple
Bath & Body Works Winter Candy Apple three-wick candle.
Price: $27.50
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on 20 reviews
Details: If you're looking for a sweet holiday scent, you might want to check out Winter Candy Apple which is one of the highest-rated holiday candles at Bath & Body Works.
It has fragrance notes of red apples, crisp pears and candied oranges.
Marshmallow Fireside
Marshmallow Fireside three-wick candle.
Price: $27.50
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on 81 reviews
Details: This Marshmallow Fireside candle from Bath & Body Works has fragrance notes of toasted marshmallow, smouldering woods, fire-roasted vanilla and crystalized amber.
'Tis The Season
Bath & Body Works 'Tis The Season candle.
Price: $27.50
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on 62 reviews
Details: You can get the 'Tis The Season candle which has an aroma of rich red apple, sweet cinnamon and cedarwood.
Hot Cocoa & Cream
Hot Cocoa & Cream three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.
Price: $27.50
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on 48 reviews
Details: If you love the smell of a mug of sweet and creamy hot chocolate, the Hot Cocoa & Cream three-wick candle is probably a perfect fit for you.
It has fragrance notes of rich milk chocolate, freshly steamed milk and mini marshmallows.
Peppermint Sugar Cookie
Peppermint Sugar Cookie candle from Bath & Body Works.
Price: $27.50
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on 27 reviews
Details: Since the holidays are a time for baking seasonal treats, Peppermint Sugar Cookie will turn your home into an icy bakery.
This Bath & Body Works candle has fragrance notes of crushed peppermint, vanilla extract, creamy butter and soft sugar cookies.
Falling Flurries
Bath & Body Works Falling Flurries candle.
Price: $27.50
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on 24 reviews
Details: If want to make your home smell like a frozen winter landscape, the Falling Flurries three-wick candle is highly rated by shoppers.
It has fragrance notes of frozen thyme, fresh eucalyptus, ripe pear and sandalwood.
Eucalyptus Snowfall
Eucalyptus Snowfall three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.
Price: $27.50
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars, based on 48 reviews
Details: One of the highest-rated holiday candles from Bath & Body Works is Eucalyptus Snowfall.
It will make your home smell like frozen eucalyptus, snowy spearmint and winter lavender.
Frozen Lake
Bath & Body Works Frozen Lake three-wick candle.
Price: $27.50
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars, based on 24 reviews
Details: This Bath & Body Works Frozen Lake three-wick candle has fragrance notes of lavender leaves, eucalyptus and juniper berries.
So, it smells like a brisk skate on a frozen lake — a classic Canadian winter activity!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.