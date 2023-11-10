bath and body works

13 Bath & Body Works Candles That Are High-Rated & Will Turn Your Home Into A Winter Wonderland

You can get these three-wick holiday candles for free right now! 👀

person holding a red bath and body works candle. right: white bath and body works three-wick candles stacked in a store
Bath & Body Works Frosted Cranberry three-wick candle. Right: Holiday Bath & Body Works candles.

@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram, @bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram

It's that time of year, folks! You can find holiday-themed Bath & Body Works candles in Canada now — including three-wick candles.

But if you're not sure which products will turn your home into a winter wonderland, quite a few have been highly rated by shoppers which makes them the best Bath & Body Works holiday scents.

That includes Fresh Balsam, Tree Farm, Merry Cookie, Winter Candy Apple, and more.

Also, a Bath & Body Works sale is offering free three-wick candles both in-store and online until Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 5:59 a.m. ET so you can get these high-rated items for free!

If you want to get this buy one, get one free deal while shopping in-store, you just need to bring candles to the checkout counter and the discount will automatically be applied — no Bath & Body Works coupon required.

When shopping with the Canadian Bath & Body Works online store, you'll automatically get this discount when you add two regular-priced candles to your shopping bag.

You don't need to put in a Bath & Body Works promo code when checking out for the buy one, get one free deal to apply to your purchase.

Now, without further ado, here are a few of the best holiday scents at Bath & Body Works that will turn your home into a winter wonderland!

Fresh Balsam

green bath and body works fresh balsam candle

Fresh Balsam three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $27.50

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars, based on 43 reviews

Details: This Fresh Balsam three-wick candle has fragrance notes of woodland balsam, crisp eucalyptus, fir branches and cedarwood.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Tree Farm

bath and body works tree farm candle in a green jar

Tree Farm three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $27.50

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars, based on 20 reviews

Details: If you're looking for a candle that'll make your home smell like you're spending the day at a Christmas tree farm while sipping a warm cider, this one's for you!

Tree Farm has fragrance notes of crisp pine needles, warm cedar and spiced apple.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Frosted Cranberry

red bath and body works frosted cranberry candle

Frosted Cranberry three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $27.50

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars, based on 41 reviews

Details: With the Frosted Cranberry three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works, there are fragrance notes of iced cranberries, blonde woods, red apples and tonka beans.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Twisted Peppermint

pink twisted peppermint bath and body works candle

Twisted Peppermint three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $27.50

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars, based on 20 reviews

Details: If you're favourite holiday scent is peppermint, this Twisted Peppermint three-wick candle has fragrance notes of cool peppermint, sugared snow, fresh balsam and vanilla buttercream.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Merry Cookie

bath and body works merry cookie candle in a blue jar

Bath & Body Works Merry Cookie three-wick candle.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $27.50

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on 32 reviews

Details: You can make your home smell like someone's baking a batch of cookies all the time with the Merry Cookie three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

It has fragrance notes of freshly baked cookies, sugar crystals and rich vanilla.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Winter Candy Apple

winter candy apple candle from bath and body works

Bath & Body Works Winter Candy Apple three-wick candle.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $27.50

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on 20 reviews

Details: If you're looking for a sweet holiday scent, you might want to check out Winter Candy Apple which is one of the highest-rated holiday candles at Bath & Body Works.

It has fragrance notes of red apples, crisp pears and candied oranges.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Marshmallow Fireside

marshmallow fireside bath and body works candle in a grey jar

Marshmallow Fireside three-wick candle.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $27.50

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on 81 reviews

Details: This Marshmallow Fireside candle from Bath & Body Works has fragrance notes of toasted marshmallow, smouldering woods, fire-roasted vanilla and crystalized amber.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

'Tis The Season

tis the season candle in a red jar from bath and body works

Bath & Body Works 'Tis The Season candle.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $27.50

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on 62 reviews

Details: You can get the 'Tis The Season candle which has an aroma of rich red apple, sweet cinnamon and cedarwood.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Hot Cocoa & Cream

brown hot cocoa and cream bath and body works candle

Hot Cocoa & Cream three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $27.50

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on 48 reviews

Details: If you love the smell of a mug of sweet and creamy hot chocolate, the Hot Cocoa & Cream three-wick candle is probably a perfect fit for you.

It has fragrance notes of rich milk chocolate, freshly steamed milk and mini marshmallows.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Peppermint Sugar Cookie

bath and body works peppermint sugar cookie candle in a green jar

Peppermint Sugar Cookie candle from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $27.50

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on 27 reviews

Details: Since the holidays are a time for baking seasonal treats, Peppermint Sugar Cookie will turn your home into an icy bakery.

This Bath & Body Works candle has fragrance notes of crushed peppermint, vanilla extract, creamy butter and soft sugar cookies.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Falling Flurries

falling flurries candle in a silver jar from bath and body works

Bath & Body Works Falling Flurries candle.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $27.50

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on 24 reviews

Details: If want to make your home smell like a frozen winter landscape, the Falling Flurries three-wick candle is highly rated by shoppers.

It has fragrance notes of frozen thyme, fresh eucalyptus, ripe pear and sandalwood.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Eucalyptus Snowfall

bath and body works three-wick eucalyptus snowfall candle

Eucalyptus Snowfall three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $27.50

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars, based on 48 reviews

Details: One of the highest-rated holiday candles from Bath & Body Works is Eucalyptus Snowfall.

It will make your home smell like frozen eucalyptus, snowy spearmint and winter lavender.

Find it on Bath & Body Works

Frozen Lake

frozen lake three-wick candle from bath and body works in a blue jar

Bath & Body Works Frozen Lake three-wick candle.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $27.50

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars, based on 24 reviews

Details: This Bath & Body Works Frozen Lake three-wick candle has fragrance notes of lavender leaves, eucalyptus and juniper berries.

So, it smells like a brisk skate on a frozen lake — a classic Canadian winter activity!

Find it on Bath & Body Works

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Lisa Belmonte
Senior Creator
Lisa Belmonte is a Senior Creator for Narcity Media focused on jobs and careers and is based in Ontario.
