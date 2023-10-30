You Can Get Bath & Body Works Three-Wick Candles For Free In Canada With This Sale
Savings on new holiday scents are available for one day only! ❄️🎄
If you're looking to save money, Bath & Body Works is having a free three-wick candle deal in Canada that includes new holiday scents!
This sale is happening for one day only so you need to shop quickly to stock up on candles and get savings for the season.
You can get the buy one, get one free deal on the retailer's "best holiday fragrances" while supplies last between 6 a.m. ET on October 30, 2023 and 5:59 a.m. ET on October 31, 2023.
This sale is only available when you're shopping with Bath & Body Works online, not in stores across Canada.
To get the deal, you just have to add two regular-priced holiday fragrance products to your shopping bag and the promotion will be automatically applied during checkout with the lowest-priced item being free.
There is no Bath & Body Works promo code or coupon that you need to use in order to get free items.
Shipping and handling fees could still apply to any free items you get, depending on how much your purchase total is.
But since Bath & Body Works three-wick candles are $27.50 when regularly priced, this buy one, get one free deal means you'll be saving almost $30 when you buy candles!
So, you'll still get quite a bit of money off with the free items even if you still have to pay shipping fees.
There are a bunch of new holiday scents that have been added to the Bath & Body Works lineup this year including Golden Berry Mistletoe, Crunchy English Toffee, To All A Good Night, Woodlands, Cocoa-Roasted Chestnuts, and more.
You can shop for classic seasonal fragrances like Vanilla Bean Noel, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Winter Candy Apple, Fresh Balsam, Under The Christmas Tree, Hot Cocoa & Cream and Bright Christmas Morning.
Vanilla Birch, Merry Cookie, Twisted Peppermint, Spiced Gingerbread, Tis The Season, The Perfect Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Tree Farm, and so many more holiday candles are included in this sale.
You can buy just candles — including seasonal single-wick candles — to get the buy one, get one free deal.
But you can also add other Bath & Body Works holiday fragrances to your online shopping bag like perfume, hand soap, body wash, lotion, and more to get money off.
If you want to save even more money, Bath & Body Works is offering free shipping for online orders that are $75 or more between 6 a.m. ET on October 30, 2023, and 5:59 a.m. ET on October 31, 2023.
Free standard shipping and handling applies to orders that are going to be delivered anywhere in Canada.
To get this deal, you need to enter the Bath & Body Works promo code "SOJOLLY" at checkout and then shipping and handling fees will be waived when your total is $75 or more.
That total of $75 is based on the merchandise subtotal after all discounts — like the buy one, get one free sale on holiday scents — are applied.
Taxes, shipping and handling fees, and gift cards do not qualify toward the $75 total you need to have to get the free shipping deal.
