Bath & Body Works Canada Has A 50% Off Sale RN On All Your Favourite Fall Scents
Hand soaps are $3.97 and single-wick candles are $7.25 ! 🍂
Besides death and taxes, the third most unavoidable thing in life is a sale at Bath & Body Works Canada. There's ALWAYS some sort of deal on three-wick candles, hand soaps and body lotions.
Right now, for a limited time only, you can get all your favourite fall scents for 50% off. This includes everything from candles (both three-wick and single-wick) to fragrance mists. Some of the scents you can find at a reduced price include Pumpkin Cupcake, Marshmallow Fireside and Champagne Apple & Honey.
Those getting into the Halloween spirit can find spooky items like the Vampire Blood single-wick candle for just $7.25. The scent is described as a blend of strawberry, jasmine, and plum. You can also get the Ghoul Friend hand soap for just $3.97 which is described as a ghostly brew of dark strawberries, peony and citrus.
Because Bath & Body Works Canada now has its own online store, you don't have to worry about expensive shipping and duty fees.