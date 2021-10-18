Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
bath & body works canada

Bath & Body Works Canada Has A 50% Off Sale RN On All Your Favourite Fall Scents

Hand soaps are $3.97 and single-wick candles are $7.25 ! 🍂

Bath & Body Works Canada Has A 50% Off Sale RN On All Your Favourite Fall Scents
@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram, @bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Besides death and taxes, the third most unavoidable thing in life is a sale at Bath & Body Works Canada. There's ALWAYS some sort of deal on three-wick candles, hand soaps and body lotions.

Right now, for a limited time only, you can get all your favourite fall scents for 50% off. This includes everything from candles (both three-wick and single-wick) to fragrance mists. Some of the scents you can find at a reduced price include Pumpkin Cupcake, Marshmallow Fireside and Champagne Apple & Honey.

Those getting into the Halloween spirit can find spooky items like the Vampire Blood single-wick candle for just $7.25. The scent is described as a blend of strawberry, jasmine, and plum. You can also get the Ghoul Friend hand soap for just $3.97 which is described as a ghostly brew of dark strawberries, peony and citrus.

Because Bath & Body Works Canada now has its own online store, you don't have to worry about expensive shipping and duty fees.

Find It On BATH & BODY WORKS CANADA

From Your Site Articles

Indigo's Holiday Sale Is On Now & You Can Get A Ton Of Stuff Up To 40% Off

Sometimes shopping early pays off!

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime, @indigo | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Even though Halloween is two weeks away, the impending holidays are already top of mind for a lot of us. According to Canada Post, Canadians are shopping early and often — with 20% buying all their presents before the end of October.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadian Tire Has Vacuums Up To 60% Off If Your Place Needs A Major Clean-Up For The Holidays

Vacuums as low as $49.99!

PGregoryB | Dreamstime, Syda Productions | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Raise your hand if your place is in shambles after Thanksgiving. If you're looking to get your space in tip-top shape for the upcoming holidays, you can snag a vacuum from Canadian Tire for super cheap!

Keep Reading Show less

This Heated Foot Massager On Amazon Canada Can Put The Pep Back In Your Step

It's on sale right now! 👀

renphogroup | Instagram, renphogroup | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether or not we're on our feet all day, we could all use a good foot massage every now and then.

Keep Reading Show less

18 Fall Dresses Under $50 That'll Keep Canadians Cute & Cozy All Season Long

Super affordable options from Amazon Canada, Old Navy and more! 💃

Simons, Simons, Old Navy

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The time has officially come to tuck away our summer clothes and embrace cozy knit sweaters and flannel sheets. If you want to add a few new dresses to your rotation, there are tons of stylish fall dresses you can order online right now.

Keep Reading Show less