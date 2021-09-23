Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
bath & body works canada

Bath & Body Works Canada Is Having Their First Online Sale & It's On 3-Wick Candles

You can also save on body care products!

Bath & Body Works Canada Is Having Their First Online Sale & It's On 3-Wick Candles
@bathandbodyworkscan | Instagram, @bathandbodyworkscan | Instagram

The long-awaited Bath & Body Works Canada e-commerce store has officially launched and Canadians can now see everything in local currency and enjoy faster shipping with no duties.

Along with all of your favourite products now available to shop from the comfort of your own home, you can also get three-wick candles on sale for $16.95 (originally $25.95).

Besides the three-wick candle deal, you can also get a free body care item when you buy three on select items or two for $24.50 on aromatherapy body care products. There are sales on hand soaps and hand sanitizers, too.

Stock up on all of these products for yourself or keep them on hand as gifts for the holidays (which are creeping up!).

Bath & Body Works Canada

Price: $16.95 ($25.95)

Details: You can finally shop Bath & Body Works three-wicks candles on sale in Canada, meaning no more waiting in line at the store! The sale is only on from September 23 to September 27 at 5:59 a.m. Eastern time, so make sure to hurry!

$16.95 On BATH & BODY WORKS CANADA

From Your Site Articles

Bath & Body Works Canada Is Hiring Over 100 Seasonal Workers Across The Country Right Now

Yes — job perks include discounts on the products! 🕯️

@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram, @bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram

There are more than 100 Bath & Body Works Canada jobs being hired for and you can apply online right now!

The retailer posted on Instagram that they're hiring at stores across the country and postings for the jobs reveal that they're "hiring immediately" to get people to work as seasonal sales associate positions for the holiday season.

Keep Reading Show less

Bath & Body Works Canada's Online Store Has Finally Launched & You Can Shop Right Now

This is not a drill!

@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram, @bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram

It's been a long time coming but Bath & Body Works Canada's online store has officially launched so Canadians can shop for all of their favourites right now!

People north of the border have been patiently waiting to shop online for years now, and all they have to do is head to the site to find all of the retailer's products including moisturizer, hand soaps, sanitizers, air fresheners and, of course, candles.

Keep Reading Show less

London Fire Crew Shows Scary Photo Of What Could Happen If You Aren't Careful With Candles

"Never leave a burning candle unattended."

LdnOntFire | Twitter, LdnOntFire | Twitter

London fire crews are reminding residents to never leave their candles unattended following a nasty structure fire.

According to the London Fire Department, emergency crews had to deal with a fire on Stratton Drive on Monday morning after the owner left their candles unattended.

Keep Reading Show less

Bath & Body Works Canada's Online Store Is Officially Coming This Month

The wait is almost over, folks!

@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram, @bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram

It's been a long time coming but we now know when the Bath & Body Works Canada online store will launch!

The retailer announced on September 10 that the Canadian site is finally going live later this month, which means you won't have to go shop in-store to get your favourite products.

Keep Reading Show less