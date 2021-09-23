Bath & Body Works Canada Is Having Their First Online Sale & It's On 3-Wick Candles
You can also save on body care products!
The long-awaited Bath & Body Works Canada e-commerce store has officially launched and Canadians can now see everything in local currency and enjoy faster shipping with no duties.
Along with all of your favourite products now available to shop from the comfort of your own home, you can also get three-wick candles on sale for $16.95 (originally $25.95).
Besides the three-wick candle deal, you can also get a free body care item when you buy three on select items or two for $24.50 on aromatherapy body care products. There are sales on hand soaps and hand sanitizers, too.
Stock up on all of these products for yourself or keep them on hand as gifts for the holidays (which are creeping up!).
Bath & Body Works Canada
Price: $16.95 (
$25.95)
Details: You can finally shop Bath & Body Works three-wicks candles on sale in Canada, meaning no more waiting in line at the store! The sale is only on from September 23 to September 27 at 5:59 a.m. Eastern time, so make sure to hurry!