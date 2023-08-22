I Sniffed 27 Fall Bath & Body Works Candles & Ranked Them From Worst To Best (PHOTOS)
Why do so many candles smell like your ex boyfriends dad?
Fall is almost here, and that means pumpkin spice lattes, spooky season, and Bath & Body Works candles.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Bath & Body Works 3-wick candles have always been a staple in my house for as long as I can remember, and their fall collection has become a marker of the changing seasons for me.
The air gets cooler, the leaves turn red, and Bath & Body Works pumps out a brand-new version of pumpkin spice that I promptly purchase.
While shopping in the mall this weekend, I ducked into my local Bath & Body Works and smelled 27 of their fall candles, and my nose was assaulted with sweet sugary scents like "Pumpkin Pecan Waffles" and musky man scents straight out of an Abercrombie & Fitch catalogue like "Flannel."
I've ranked them on a scale of one to ten from worst to best. One being disgusting and un-burnable and 10 being perfection.
Here's how they stacked up.
1. Mahogany Apple
Bath & Body Works "Mahogany Apple" candle.
Price: $27.50
Candle: Mahogany Apple
Notes: Mahogany woods, crisp apple and peppercorn
Rating: 3/10
I hated this candle. My body recoiled in horror as soon as I brought it up to my nose. Peppercorn, apple and wood is not a mix I'm dying to smell again.
This smelled like a car air freshener you'd hang in a gym locker room to cover up the smell of sweat and worn-in equipment.
2. Autumn Woods
Bath & Body Works candle "Autumn Woods."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Autumn Woods
Notes: English lavender, dark walnut and white amber
Rating: 4/10
I can promise you this candle smells like a middle-aged man.
Now if you're into that, no hate. But I swear Old Spice has this exact scent in cologne, and that's why it got the rating that it did.
3. Cool Mountain Rain
Bath & Body Works candle "Cool Mountain Rain."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Cool Mountain Rain
Notes: Rain, cypress and oud
Rating: 4/10
This musky scent smells straight out of an Abercrombie & Fitch store perfume. If you like more masculine scents, this might be your jam, but it's not for me.
4. Vampire Blood
Bath & Body Works candle "Vampire Blood."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Vampire Blood
Notes: Fruity and floral
Rating: 5/10
Vampire Blood doesn't smell bad, but it doesn't smell like a fall candle to me at all.
This candle smells like overly ripe strawberries, and while it's not an unpleasant scent, the branding and packaging for this candle just don't match.
Why would a vampire smell like strawberries? I think a pomegranate scent with spicy cloves would be more fitting because this smells like a summer candle, IMO.
5. Fall Forest
Bath & Body Works candle "Fall Forest."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Fall Forest
Notes: Pine needles, woodland moss and chilly fall air
Rating: 5/10
This scent is very masculine and strong.
I felt like I was walking into a teenage boy's room whose mom picked out his first cologne, and he decided to douse himself in it before school.
6. Sweater Weather
Bath & Body Works candle "Sweater Weather."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Sweater Weather
Notes: Fresh sage, juniper berries, and eucalyptus
Rating: 6/10
I don't know why, but this smells like Christmas in a candle to me.
The juniper is very present, and I barely smelled the sage or eucalyptus, so this candle just smells like a mini Christmas tree.
The scent would be great for late November and December.
7. Cranberry Woods
Bath & Body Works candle "Cranberry Woods."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Cranberry Woods
Notes: Cranberry, cinnamon and cedar.
Rating: 6/10
This candle is very subtle, and I loved the scent, but I'd like it to be a bit stronger. Cedar was definitely the strongest note, but I wish it was a bit more powerful.
8. Raspberry Mimosa
Bath & Body Works candle "Raspberry Mimosa."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Raspberry Mimosa
Notes: Sweet raspberries, rose sorbet, and champagne
Rating: 6.5/10
Raspberry Mimosa smells like sherbet ice cream, and it is overwhelmingly sweet.
This candle smells like a sticky summer afternoon lapping up sherbet in the sun, so I have no idea why it's branded as a fall candle.
If I had a big space, I'd burn this in July or August, but I wouldn't buy it for fall.
9. The Perfect Autumn
Bath & Body Works candle "The Perfect Autumn."
Price: $27.50
Candle: The Perfect Autumn
Notes: Cranberry, spiced pumpkin, crisp apple and clove
Rating: 7/10
This candle is very similar to the scent "Leaves" (listed below), so if you like that one, chances are you'll also love this one. It's simple and crisp and reminds me of sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner.
10. Frozen Lake
Bath & Body Works candle "Frozen Lake."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Frozen Lake
Notes: Cool eucalyptus, lavender, and juniper berries
Rating: 7/10
This scent is crisp and fresh. It smells clean and I liked it a lot but I wouldn't consider this a fall scent.
11. Leaves
Bath & Body Works candle "Leaves."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Leaves
Notes: Apple, cinnamon and clove
Rating: 7/10
Leaves is a classic Bath & Body Works candle for a reason. This fall scent is subtle with notes of red apple golden nectar and clove spice.
It's not overpowering, but it's still strong enough that it would fill out a room nicely.
12. Marshmallow Fireside
Bath & Body Works candle "Marshmallow Fireside."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Marshmallow Fireside
Notes: Toasted marshmallow, fire-roasted vanilla and amber.
Rating: 7.5/10
Marshmallow fireside smells like a marshmallow dipped in vanilla icing. It's delicious, but I just wish it had a bit more of a fireside smell because it's more sweet than smoky.
If you love sweet scents, chances are you'll like this fall scent.
13. Flannel
Bath & Body Works candle "Flannel."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Flannel
Notes: Bergamot, mahogany and musk
Rating: 7.5/10
This candle smells like a lumberjack who spent all day chopping up mahogany wood in the forest. A little musky mixed in with the scents of nature.
It's one of my favourite woodsy candles.
14. Apple Macchiato
Price: $27.50
Candle: Apple Macchiato
Notes: Washington spiced apples, cinnamon, caramel drizzle and frothed milk
Rating: 7.5/10
If a green candy apple had relations with a Starbucks latte, this would be their baby. It's the perfect mix of sweet caramel, fresh, zesty green apple and a cinnamon-dusted latte.
It's got a lighter scent, so I wish it were just a tad stronger.
15. Pumpkin Bonfire
Price: $27.50
Candle: Pumpkin Bonfire
Notes: White pumpkin, a bundle of cloves, and glowing embers
Rating: 7.5/10
If you love outdoorsy scents and pumpkins, go buy this candle right now.
I found it to be a subtle scent that mainly smelled like a pumpkin with a hint of smoky bonfire goodness.
16. Fresh Fall Morning
Bath & Body Works candle Fresh Fall Morning.
Find it on the Bath & Body Works website
Price: $27.50
Candle: Fresh Fall Morning
Notes: Citrus zest, woodland sage and red apples.
Rating: 8/10
This candle does woodsy right! Imagine biting into an apple while walking through the woods. It's cool and fresh with hints of sage and the perfect masculine musky candle.
17. Pumpkin Apple
Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Apple."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Pumpkin Apple
Notes: Ground cinnamon, pumpkin, clove buds and red apple
Rating: 8/10
Pumpkin Apple is a quintessential fall candle. It's bright and warm and smells like sweet cinnamon and apple.
The minute I smelled it, it brought me back to sipping warm apple cider on the back of a hay ride while touring through an apple orchard. I only wish it smelled a little bit more like pumpkin, given its name.
18. Salted Butterscotch
Bath & Body Works candle "Salted Butterscotch."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Salted Butterscotch
Notes: Brown sugar, sweet cream, and sea salt
Rating: 8/10
This smells like the candy you’d find at the bottom of your grandma's purse. Sweet and creamy with a hint of salt.
19. Pumpkin Pecan Waffles
Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Pecan Waffles."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Pumpkin Pecan Waffles
Notes: Maple syrup, golden waffles, pumpkin spice and brown sugar
Rating: 8/10
This candle is SWEET. If you love a sugary scent, get ready for Pumpkin Pecan Waffles. I love a medium sweet scent, so I enjoyed this freshly baked pumpkin waffle mash.
20. Pumpkin Vanilla Crème
Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Vanilla Crème."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Pumpkin Vanilla Crème
Notes: Pumpkin, nutmeg, and vanilla
Rating: 8.5/10
Smelling this candle is like the first bite of pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving. Incredible. This is a perfect fall candle, and I'll definitely be purchasing it this year. It's smooth and creamy with classic fall notes.
21. White Pumpkin
Bath & Body Works candle "White Pumpkin."
Price: $27.50
Candle: White Pumpkin
Notes: White pumpkin, caramel glaze, and ground spices
Rating: 8.5/10
This candle is lovely. It's a subtle fall scent with a hint of caramel, pumpkin and spice. It’s more spicy than sweet, and the pumpkin is very subtle.
I think this would be an easy candle to burn all fall.
22. Harvest Pomegranate
Bath & Body Works candle "Harvest Pomegranate."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Harvest Pomegranate
Notes: Rich pomegranate, freshly picked apples and sweet black plums
Rating: 8.5/10
I want to have an unlimited supply of this candle to burn every time I deep clean my apartment. This candle smells so fresh and clean, and you can really smell the apple, pomegranate and plums.
23. Harvest Gathering
Bath & Body Works candle "Harvest Gathering."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Harvest Gathering
Notes: Apple, berries, and clove
Rating: 8.5/10
This is the perfect background scent to keep burning all fall. The apple is subtle and blends seamlessly with the clove and berry. This combination is flawless, and I really have no notes it is a solid candle with a great scent.
24. Pumpkin Spice Latte
Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Spice Latte."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Pumpkin Spice Latte
Notes: Pumpkin spice, fresh espresso and whipped cream
Rating: 9/10
This candle smells like espresso and pumpkin. So if you love Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte, you will be addicted. The espresso and pumpkin notes are strong, with a touch of whipped cream.
25. Pumpkin Clove
Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Clove."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Pumpkin Clove
Notes: Pumpkin, nutmeg and clove
Rating: 9/10
If you want your house to smell like a pumpkin patch, this is the candle for you. You really can't go wrong with pumpkin and fall spices.
26. Caramel Pumpkin Swirl
Price: $27.50
Candle: Caramel Pumpkin Swirl
Notes: Lucious caramel, ground cinnamon, rich brown sugar and creamy vanilla
Rating: 9/10
Sweet, creamy caramel goodness. This candle smells like a fresh pot of caramel brewing on the stove. I could not imagine a sweeter, more perfect fall scent if you love this treat! It simply smells delicious!
27. Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla
Bath & Body Works candle "Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla."
Price: $27.50
Candle: Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla
Notes: Ground cinnamon, sugar crystals and vanilla bean
Rating: 10/10
This is the IDEAL fall candle. It smells like those mini cinnamon sugar-coated doughnuts you get at carnival fairs.
It's simple and smells good enough to eat. In fact, I wouldn't trust myself around this candle on an empty stomach.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.