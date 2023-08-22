bath & body works

I Sniffed 27 Fall Bath & Body Works Candles & Ranked Them From Worst To Best (PHOTOS)

Why do so many candles smell like your ex boyfriends dad?

A Bath & Body Works in Ontario.

A Bath & Body Works in Ontario.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Fall is almost here, and that means pumpkin spice lattes, spooky season, and Bath & Body Works candles.

Bath & Body Works 3-wick candles have always been a staple in my house for as long as I can remember, and their fall collection has become a marker of the changing seasons for me.

The air gets cooler, the leaves turn red, and Bath & Body Works pumps out a brand-new version of pumpkin spice that I promptly purchase.

While shopping in the mall this weekend, I ducked into my local Bath & Body Works and smelled 27 of their fall candles, and my nose was assaulted with sweet sugary scents like "Pumpkin Pecan Waffles" and musky man scents straight out of an Abercrombie & Fitch catalogue like "Flannel."

I've ranked them on a scale of one to ten from worst to best. One being disgusting and un-burnable and 10 being perfection.

Here's how they stacked up.

1. Mahogany Apple

Bath & Body Works "Mahogany Apple" candle.

Bath & Body Works "Mahogany Apple" candle.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Mahogany Apple

Notes: Mahogany woods, crisp apple and peppercorn

Rating: 3/10

I hated this candle. My body recoiled in horror as soon as I brought it up to my nose. Peppercorn, apple and wood is not a mix I'm dying to smell again.

This smelled like a car air freshener you'd hang in a gym locker room to cover up the smell of sweat and worn-in equipment.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

2. Autumn Woods

Bath & Body Works candle "Autumn Woods."

Bath & Body Works candle "Autumn Woods."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Autumn Woods

Notes: English lavender, dark walnut and white amber

Rating: 4/10

I can promise you this candle smells like a middle-aged man.

Now if you're into that, no hate. But I swear Old Spice has this exact scent in cologne, and that's why it got the rating that it did.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

3. Cool Mountain Rain

Bath & Body Works candle "Cool Mountain Rain."

Bath & Body Works candle "Cool Mountain Rain."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Cool Mountain Rain

Notes: Rain, cypress and oud

Rating: 4/10

This musky scent smells straight out of an Abercrombie & Fitch store perfume. If you like more masculine scents, this might be your jam, but it's not for me.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

4. Vampire Blood

Bath & Body Works candle "Vampire Blood."

Bath & Body Works candle "Vampire Blood."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Vampire Blood

Notes: Fruity and floral

Rating: 5/10

Vampire Blood doesn't smell bad, but it doesn't smell like a fall candle to me at all.

This candle smells like overly ripe strawberries, and while it's not an unpleasant scent, the branding and packaging for this candle just don't match.

Why would a vampire smell like strawberries? I think a pomegranate scent with spicy cloves would be more fitting because this smells like a summer candle, IMO.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

5. Fall Forest

Bath & Body Works candle "Fall Forest."

Bath & Body Works candle "Fall Forest."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Fall Forest

Notes: Pine needles, woodland moss and chilly fall air

Rating: 5/10

This scent is very masculine and strong.

I felt like I was walking into a teenage boy's room whose mom picked out his first cologne, and he decided to douse himself in it before school.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

6. Sweater Weather

Bath & Body Works candle "Sweater Weather."

Bath & Body Works candle "Sweater Weather."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Sweater Weather

Notes: Fresh sage, juniper berries, and eucalyptus

Rating: 6/10

I don't know why, but this smells like Christmas in a candle to me.

The juniper is very present, and I barely smelled the sage or eucalyptus, so this candle just smells like a mini Christmas tree.

The scent would be great for late November and December.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

7. Cranberry Woods

Bath & Body Works candle "Cranberry Woods."

Bath & Body Works candle "Cranberry Woods."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Cranberry Woods

Notes: Cranberry, cinnamon and cedar.

Rating: 6/10

This candle is very subtle, and I loved the scent, but I'd like it to be a bit stronger. Cedar was definitely the strongest note, but I wish it was a bit more powerful.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

8. Raspberry Mimosa

Bath & Body Works candle "Raspberry Mimosa."

Bath & Body Works candle "Raspberry Mimosa."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Raspberry Mimosa

Notes: Sweet raspberries, rose sorbet, and champagne

Rating: 6.5/10

Raspberry Mimosa smells like sherbet ice cream, and it is overwhelmingly sweet.

This candle smells like a sticky summer afternoon lapping up sherbet in the sun, so I have no idea why it's branded as a fall candle.

If I had a big space, I'd burn this in July or August, but I wouldn't buy it for fall.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

9. The Perfect Autumn

Bath & Body Works candle "The Perfect Autumn."

Bath & Body Works candle "The Perfect Autumn."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: The Perfect Autumn

Notes: Cranberry, spiced pumpkin, crisp apple and clove

Rating: 7/10

This candle is very similar to the scent "Leaves" (listed below), so if you like that one, chances are you'll also love this one. It's simple and crisp and reminds me of sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

10. Frozen Lake

Bath & Body Works candle "Frozen Lake."

Bath & Body Works candle "Frozen Lake."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Frozen Lake

Notes: Cool eucalyptus, lavender, and juniper berries

Rating: 7/10

This scent is crisp and fresh. It smells clean and I liked it a lot but I wouldn't consider this a fall scent.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

11. Leaves

Bath & Body Works candle "Leaves."

Bath & Body Works candle "Leaves."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Leaves

Notes: Apple, cinnamon and clove

Rating: 7/10

Leaves is a classic Bath & Body Works candle for a reason. This fall scent is subtle with notes of red apple golden nectar and clove spice.

It's not overpowering, but it's still strong enough that it would fill out a room nicely.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

12. Marshmallow Fireside

Bath & Body Works candle "Marshmallow Fireside."

Bath & Body Works candle "Marshmallow Fireside."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Marshmallow Fireside

Notes: Toasted marshmallow, fire-roasted vanilla and amber.

Rating: 7.5/10

Marshmallow fireside smells like a marshmallow dipped in vanilla icing. It's delicious, but I just wish it had a bit more of a fireside smell because it's more sweet than smoky.

If you love sweet scents, chances are you'll like this fall scent.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

13. Flannel

Bath & Body Works candle "Flannel."

Bath & Body Works candle "Flannel."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Flannel

Notes: Bergamot, mahogany and musk

Rating: 7.5/10

This candle smells like a lumberjack who spent all day chopping up mahogany wood in the forest. A little musky mixed in with the scents of nature.

It's one of my favourite woodsy candles.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

14. Apple Macchiato

Price: $27.50

Candle: Apple Macchiato

Notes: Washington spiced apples, cinnamon, caramel drizzle and frothed milk

Rating: 7.5/10

If a green candy apple had relations with a Starbucks latte, this would be their baby. It's the perfect mix of sweet caramel, fresh, zesty green apple and a cinnamon-dusted latte.

It's got a lighter scent, so I wish it were just a tad stronger.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

15. Pumpkin Bonfire

Price: $27.50

Candle: Pumpkin Bonfire

Notes: White pumpkin, a bundle of cloves, and glowing embers

Rating: 7.5/10

If you love outdoorsy scents and pumpkins, go buy this candle right now.

I found it to be a subtle scent that mainly smelled like a pumpkin with a hint of smoky bonfire goodness.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

16. Fresh Fall Morning

Bath & Body Works candle Fresh Fall Morning.

Bath & Body Works candle Fresh Fall Morning.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

Price: $27.50

Candle: Fresh Fall Morning

Notes: Citrus zest, woodland sage and red apples.

Rating: 8/10

This candle does woodsy right! Imagine biting into an apple while walking through the woods. It's cool and fresh with hints of sage and the perfect masculine musky candle.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

17. Pumpkin Apple

Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Apple."

Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Apple."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Pumpkin Apple

Notes: Ground cinnamon, pumpkin, clove buds and red apple

Rating: 8/10

Pumpkin Apple is a quintessential fall candle. It's bright and warm and smells like sweet cinnamon and apple.

The minute I smelled it, it brought me back to sipping warm apple cider on the back of a hay ride while touring through an apple orchard. I only wish it smelled a little bit more like pumpkin, given its name.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

18. Salted Butterscotch

Bath & Body Works candle "Salted Butterscotch."

Bath & Body Works candle "Salted Butterscotch."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Salted Butterscotch

Notes: Brown sugar, sweet cream, and sea salt

Rating: 8/10

This smells like the candy you’d find at the bottom of your grandma's purse. Sweet and creamy with a hint of salt.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

19. Pumpkin Pecan Waffles

Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Pecan Waffles."

Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Pecan Waffles."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Pumpkin Pecan Waffles

Notes: Maple syrup, golden waffles, pumpkin spice and brown sugar

Rating: 8/10

This candle is SWEET. If you love a sugary scent, get ready for Pumpkin Pecan Waffles. I love a medium sweet scent, so I enjoyed this freshly baked pumpkin waffle mash.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

20. Pumpkin Vanilla Crème

Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Vanilla Cr\u00e8me."

Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Vanilla Crème."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Pumpkin Vanilla Crème

Notes: Pumpkin, nutmeg, and vanilla

Rating: 8.5/10

Smelling this candle is like the first bite of pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving. Incredible. This is a perfect fall candle, and I'll definitely be purchasing it this year. It's smooth and creamy with classic fall notes.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

21. White Pumpkin

Bath & Body Works candle "White Pumpkin."

Bath & Body Works candle "White Pumpkin."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: White Pumpkin

Notes: White pumpkin, caramel glaze, and ground spices

Rating: 8.5/10

This candle is lovely. It's a subtle fall scent with a hint of caramel, pumpkin and spice. It’s more spicy than sweet, and the pumpkin is very subtle.

I think this would be an easy candle to burn all fall.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

22. Harvest Pomegranate

Bath & Body Works candle "Harvest Pomegranate."

Bath & Body Works candle "Harvest Pomegranate."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Harvest Pomegranate

Notes: Rich pomegranate, freshly picked apples and sweet black plums

Rating: 8.5/10

I want to have an unlimited supply of this candle to burn every time I deep clean my apartment. This candle smells so fresh and clean, and you can really smell the apple, pomegranate and plums.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

23. Harvest Gathering

Bath & Body Works candle "Harvest Gathering."

Bath & Body Works candle "Harvest Gathering."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Harvest Gathering

Notes: Apple, berries, and clove

Rating: 8.5/10

This is the perfect background scent to keep burning all fall. The apple is subtle and blends seamlessly with the clove and berry. This combination is flawless, and I really have no notes it is a solid candle with a great scent.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

24. Pumpkin Spice Latte

Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Spice Latte."

Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Spice Latte."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Pumpkin Spice Latte

Notes: Pumpkin spice, fresh espresso and whipped cream

Rating: 9/10

This candle smells like espresso and pumpkin. So if you love Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte, you will be addicted. The espresso and pumpkin notes are strong, with a touch of whipped cream.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

25. Pumpkin Clove

Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Clove."

Bath & Body Works candle "Pumpkin Clove."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Pumpkin Clove

Notes: Pumpkin, nutmeg and clove

Rating: 9/10

If you want your house to smell like a pumpkin patch, this is the candle for you. You really can't go wrong with pumpkin and fall spices.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

 26. Caramel Pumpkin Swirl 

Price: $27.50

Candle: Caramel Pumpkin Swirl

Notes: Lucious caramel, ground cinnamon, rich brown sugar and creamy vanilla

Rating: 9/10

Sweet, creamy caramel goodness. This candle smells like a fresh pot of caramel brewing on the stove. I could not imagine a sweeter, more perfect fall scent if you love this treat! It simply smells delicious!

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

27. Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla

Bath & Body Works candle "Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla."

Bath & Body Works candle "Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla."

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $27.50

Candle: Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla

Notes: Ground cinnamon, sugar crystals and vanilla bean

Rating: 10/10

This is the IDEAL fall candle. It smells like those mini cinnamon sugar-coated doughnuts you get at carnival fairs.

It's simple and smells good enough to eat. In fact, I wouldn't trust myself around this candle on an empty stomach.

Find it on the Bath & Body Works website

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

