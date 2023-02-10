bath and body works

Bath & Body Works Is Offering Free Three-Wick Candles In Canada & There Are New Scents

You can save almost $30 on each candle you get for free!

Bath & Body Works has a deal on three-wicks that offers free candles and you can get new scents that have been introduced in 2023.

This three-wick candle sale is currently happening both in-store at Bath & Body Works Canada locations and online so you can shop however you want!

You can take advantage of the buy one, get one free deal until February 13, 2023, at 5:59 a.m. ET.

If you're shopping at stores in Canada, no coupon is required so you just have to bring the three-wick candles you want to the checkout to get the discount.

If you're shopping with the Bath & Body Works Canada online store, you'll get the buy one, get one free deal when you add two regular-priced three-wick candles to your bag.

The discount will be automatically applied at checkout and you'll still have to pay any applicable shipping or handling fees.

The typical price of a three-wick candle is $27.50 so you could save almost $30 with each free candle.

Also, Bath & Body Works Canada has released a bunch of new scents this year if you want to switch it up and get a different candle than you usually do.

However, what you're able to find in stores could be different than what's available in the online store.

Some of the new three-wick candle scents are Raspberries & Whipped Vanilla, Fiji White Sands, Bubbly Rosé, Pink Lavender & Espresso, Champagne Cupcake, Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla, Sunset in Maui, Coconut Sandalwood, Mahogany Vanilla, Palo Santo, Cozy Linen & Nectarine, Sailing In The Mediterranian, Citron & Tonic, Sunset Desert and more.

Bath & Body Works Canada said that the three wicks are made with essential oils and burn for 25 to 45 hours.

